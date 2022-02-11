 Skip to main content
LETTER: Assumptions about Youngkin’s tip line unfounded

LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

Some says the purpose of Governor Youngkin’s “tip line” is to alert his office about schools teaching “divisive” subjects, “primarily our nation's history of slavery and overt racism.” However, there is no evidence supporting that claim.

In fact, Youngkin’s executive order says, “We must equip our teachers to teach our students the entirety of our history – both good and bad. From the horrors of American slavery and segregation, and our country’s treatment of Native Americans, to the triumph of America’s Greatest Generation against the Nazi Empire, the heroic efforts of Americans in the Civil Rights Movement, and our country’s defeat of the Soviet Union and the ills of Communism, we must provide our students with the facts and context necessary to understand these important events.” 

Moreover, the EO specifically identifies the “divisive concepts” to be ended in K-12 public education: that one race, sex, or faith is superior to another; that one’s race, sex, or faith, makes them racist, sexist, or oppressive, that someone should be discriminated against because of their race, sex or faith, that members of one race, sex or faith cannot treat others as individuals irrespective of their race, sex or faith, that one’s moral character is determined by their race, sex, or faith, that one’s race, sex, or faith makes them responsible for the past actions of others, and that meritocracy or traits, such as a hard work ethic, are racist, sexist, or were created by one race to oppress another race.

George Korte

Warrenton

