This is Mary Riley, a resident of Prince William and a student currently at James Madison University. I am writing in response to the article titled "Fauquier Supervisors Call to Halt Gas Pipeline Expansion Across Fauquier, Prince William" published in your newspaper, Nov. 21.
I believe this article on the future construction of a natural gas pipeline through Northern Virginia is very informative on the potential effects this project will have on water supplies and land it will encounter. It was interesting to also hear from many executive figures, such as the Virginia impact review manager and how she believes that the likelihood of rejecting this project is low.
I believe this will be an ongoing battle against the pipeline if somehow the production in January is halted. Thank you so much for publishing this article, it is always nice to stay in touch with every situation happening at home.
Mary Riley
Prince William County
