Concerning the proposed development of 2,100 acres of agricultural land next to the Manassas National Battlefield Park for new data centers: Are we listening to what other agencies are telling us about the damage to the historic landscape, Civil War sites and fragile African American heritage sites?
Are we listening when the Prince William County Department of Watershed Management warns us about “extensive mass grading, wholesale clearing and flattening of large parcels each the size of several football fields”?
Are we listening when former Manassas National Battlefield Park Superintendent Brandon Bies says: “The intensive development of the Pageland Lane corridor is the single greatest threat to the Manassas National Battlefield Park in nearly three decades”?
Are we listening when the Sierra Club warns about the Conway Robinson Memorial State Forest and “ecological balance, water quality and long term environmental and climate impacts of the proposed land use changes”?
I encourage the Prince William Board of County Supervisors to take some field trips. See the land in question. See all the land that is available WITHOUT using the 2,100 acres along Pageland Lane and near the Manassas battlefield. Take a drive down Wellington Road, or even along Interstate 66 between Gainesville and Manassas or down Prince William Parkway.
If data centers can help the county, I want them placed in the data center overlay district first and then placed in safe areas AWAY from schools, residential parcels or national parks!
There is ample space only two miles south of Pageland Lane already waiting where ravaging the land will not be necessary.
Is commercial revenue worth destroying the land?
Elaine Romanias
Gainesville
