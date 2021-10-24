LETTER: Anti-Semitic mailer reflects lingering racist tropes

I am writing in response to the letter to the editor “Local leaders must stand up against anti-Semitic Mailer,” published on Oct. 14. Over time, there have been prominent historical forces that have remained imprinted on American society. Back in 1941-1945, Nazi Germany took over and led a mass genocide, focusing on mostly the Jewish people.
Their outlook of using the Jews as scapegoats never fully left some people’s lens on society. During the Holocaust, the Jewish community was stereotyped as being “cheap” and “greedy,” and some just believed this anti-Semitic point of view.
What people don’t pay attention to is the truth. The people who identified as Jewish had their property, especially their valuables, taken away. This caused them to be more conscious of their property and stand up for what was rightfully their own.
During today’s time, people in society who have the privilege of being the “white man” don’t look from someone else’s perspective and see the oppression minorities still face today from uneducated people stuck in the past, relying on old historical and social influences.
Keri Garifaro
Nokesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.