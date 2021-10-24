You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER: Anti-Semitic mailer reflects lingering racist tropes

LETTER:

I am writing in response to the letter to the editor “Local leaders must stand up against anti-Semitic Mailer,” published on Oct. 14. Over time, there have been prominent historical forces that have remained imprinted on American society. Back in 1941-1945, Nazi Germany took over and led a mass genocide, focusing on mostly the Jewish people. 

Their outlook of using the Jews as scapegoats never fully left some people’s lens on society. During the Holocaust, the Jewish community was stereotyped as being “cheap” and “greedy,” and some just believed this anti-Semitic point of view. 

What people don’t pay attention to is the truth. The people who identified as Jewish had their property, especially their valuables, taken away. This caused them to be more conscious of their property and stand up for what was rightfully their own. 

During today’s time, people in society who have the privilege of being the “white man” don’t look from someone else’s perspective and see the oppression minorities still face today from uneducated people stuck in the past, relying on old historical and social influences.

Keri Garifaro

Nokesville

