Dear Chair Wheeler,
I am writing in support of you as chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. Many of us want more for our county: opportunity for all, jobs in our own county, equitable housing and schooling and improved infrastructure. Your leadership has resulted in steady progress toward these objectives.
The opposition claims that your retirement investments are a conflict of interest but show me a single 401k that DOESN’T include data center stocks, a move encouraged by countless retirement portfolio advisors. This recall attempt is smoke and mirrors, conjured up by those who want to keep Prince William County in the past and stop real economic progress, namely the Prince William Digital Gateway (PWDG).
The PWDG is the single biggest economic opportunity to leapfrog our county into the present. We have always lagged behind our neighbors as an island of stagnation in a sea of opportunity. Counties to the south and west are snagging opportunities for economic development that could have been ours. The rural crescent is one of Prince William County’s most spectacular policy failures, and it’s time we recognized its effective and actual expiration.
I am a proud owner of property slated to become part of the PWDG, seeking to bring opportunity to our county. Yes, the PWDG proposal is a financial opportunity for us personally. But before PWDG opponents cry “HYPOCRISY” remember: Heritage Hunt, Thunder Oaks, Piedmont, Gainesville Crossing, and every other business park, housing development and shopping center in our county was also born from opportunities for landowners to benefit economically. It’s a tale as old as time. But for farmers selling to developers, Prince William County, as we know it today, would not exist.
Pageland Lane is one of the last bastions of economic opportunity for Prince William County. It is the de facto extension of the Prince William Parkway in every way but its name, thanks to the commuter and industrial traffic and transmission lines that have all but killed farming and caused severely negative environmental and health related fallout.
“Rural” by definition means “living in the country, rustic and agricultural.” Pageland Lane may have been that once, but those are bygone days.
Stand strong knowing there are many of us who support your continued leadership. I’m proud of the work you are doing and proud to say I am part of a proposal that will change our collective futures.
Nicki Bland
Gainesville
Let’s be honest. Isn’t there just a touch of insincerity in the comment: “Many of us want more for our county”?
I was unable to attend the Planning Commission meeting in person on July 27th, so I watched from home. Doing so allowed me to note every speaker in favor of the Prince William Digital Gateway. Without exception, they were landowners who stood to personally profit from the proposal. If the proposal is passed, all of them will vacate the area and many will leave the county they express such munificent fondness for. There was scant mention of the environmental devastation they will leave in their wake for their neighbors.
I looked up their land holdings in the county’s property tax database and multiplied the acreages by the $910,000 per acre the data center developer is told to be offering for these properties. The proceeds from the sale of their properties ranged from a low of over $4.5 million to a high of over $16.3 million. The average haul per homeowner would be over $10 million.
Let me state that succinctly. EVERY speaker in favor of the Prince William Digital Gateway stood to reap at least $4.5 million from its passage. Now THAT’S a dedicated following. Dedicated, yes. Objective, no.
Insincerity hiding self-interest. I can certainly understand their common cause with Chair Wheeler.
