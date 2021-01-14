It’s a sad day for America when all 10 of our living former secretaries of defense feel compelled to release a letter saying the [presidential] election is over, Joe Biden has legally won, and the military should not be used to intervene in the election. Think about the American reality that prompted such an op-ed piece.
In their letter, they take great pains to point out that they, and those in the military have sworn “an oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. We did not swear it to an individual or a party.”
Seven of the 10 signers are Republicans or served under Republican presidents. Two of them, James Mattis and Mark Esper, served under President Donald Trump himself.
These 10 men have differing views on the direction of America, but none of them believe in any one person holding sway over the Constitution. Their belief is in The United States of America itself. That they felt the need to write and publish this letter says volumes about where we are in America today.
Looking across our country right now, I am disheartened at how many of my fellow citizens have taken up the “cause” of one man’s misrepresentations and undocumented charges. His commentary has been continually and increasingly discounted by numerous Republicans. The courts, including many justices appointed by President Trump himself, have also repudiated his calls of fraud.
We, as Americans, need to look past any one person, past any one president, and look to the future of this country. Americans have never sworn an oath to only one individual and never should. I take heart that these former secretaries, and people like Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger continue to do the right thing. America will weather this storm and grow from this experience. It will be because people, not Democrats, not Republicans, but Americans, did the right thing.
Max N. Hall
Marshall
