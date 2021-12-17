LETTER: ‘Already ruined’ Pageland Lane is right for data centers

I live in Dominique Estates in the Gainesville District, backing Pageland Lane. I support expanding Prince William County’s Data Center Overlay District to include the proposed “Prince William Digital Gateway.”
There has been discussion this will ruin the rural environment; it has already been ruined. Pageland Lane used to be a peaceful, country road where local farmers could drive their tractors, transport their crops and work their farms. That rural environment is long gone. Pageland Lane is now known as the “Prince William County Autobahn” where:
- The 45 mile-per-hour speed limit is totally disregarded with drivers hitting 60 or more on a regular basis;
- Vehicles cross double-yellow lines to pass drivers who are obeying the speed limit;
- Trucks use Pageland as a cut-through despite the posted “through trucks prohibited” signs;
- Residents take their lives in their own hands just to check their mailboxes;
- The daily traffic flow has increased tremendously over the last few years. One day at 4 p.m., I counted 168 vehicles pass the Pageland/Thornton intersection in 10 minutes. Eight of those vehicles were commercial trucks;
- Traffic jams from Sudley Road back up almost two miles frequently; and
- Viewsheds are mired by four miles of massive 150-foot backbone power line towers.
The rural beauty of Pageland Lane has already been destroyed. Please support expansion of the Data Center District Overlay District to include the Prince William Digital Gateway! Let’s turn a “dead zone” into a win-win situation for everyone!
Charles Wilson
Catharpin
