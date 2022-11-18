LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

Generational unionism is absent in our state and within Prince William County. Our state and local school board and board of supervisors need to understand the importance of all workers coming together with a collective voice.  

We know what is required to be physically and mentally healthy enough to care for your child and how to create a safe learning environment for all students. 

Brandie Provenzano 

Prince William County Schools teacher 

Bristow 

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.