Generational unionism is absent in our state and within Prince William County. Our state and local school board and board of supervisors need to understand the importance of all workers coming together with a collective voice.
We know what is required to be physically and mentally healthy enough to care for your child and how to create a safe learning environment for all students.
Brandie Provenzano
Prince William County Schools teacher
Bristow
