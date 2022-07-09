The Free Dictionary defines the term “railroading” as “to force the passage or acceptance of something, especially legislation, by an authoritative body with such haste and pressure that the standard considerations of its implications are avoided or ignored.” That’s an accurate description of what’s happening as Prince William County officials relentlessly shove innumerable data centers down our throats.
The mother of all downhill-bound locomotives is the atrocious Prince William Digital Gateway. Over the past eight months, opponents of this proposal have laid more than enough fact-based evidence on the tracks to derail it. We asked our county government to consider the detrimental effects on a national park and a state forest, increased traffic and the inevitable resurrection of the dreaded Bi-County Parkway, health effects of the incompatible placement of a huge industrial development adjacent to residential communities, the fleeting “sugar high” of depreciating tax revenues, hazards to the Occoquan River watershed and reservoir and negation of regional climate change goals. And on and on and on.
Not only did none of that matter, those raising legitimate issues were treated as an annoyance. Input from community engagement meetings was summarily ignored and these events treated as tiresome checkpoints on the road to inevitability. Citizens poured out their souls at supervisors’ meetings, while elected officials fiddled with their phones.
Riding in this train’s club car are the wealthy developers and landowners who engineered this lucrative boondoggle. Back in the cattle car are citizens of this county who are clearly being taken for a ride.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
(2) comments
Truly laughable that Bill Wright thinks people are “getting railroaded” when PW Co will take in $4.2 billion over the Digital Gateway’s first 20 years and $400 million plus per year when fully built out (per the PWC finance office) ? Interestingly this comes from someone who only 3 years ago moved into PWC by way of the huge 700 acre retirement community of Heritage Hunt, then begins to claim that every elected official in PWC who doesn’t agree with his view of things is corrupt, has seemingly zero regard for the funding needs of “OUR” school system /teachers / students or first responders who all stand to receive enormous funding from what this initiative will generate and just generally appears to love grandstanding. I get the feeling it’s all about Bill and zero to do with the 480,000+ who make up PWC.
This Board of Supervisors has approved 40 or more data centers surrounding homes and schools in Gainesville. The Digital Gateway will add 50 to 90 more. further impacting this same community. Approving 100 data centers within the span of 18 months, into one district, while the district most impacted does not have a voting representative, yes, that is what railroading means.
