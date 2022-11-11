A year’s worth of rational arguments, supported by mountains of evidence, prudent cautions and impassioned appeals never mattered. The Prince William Digital Gateway was railroaded through on a party-line vote with Gainesville’s pseudo-Supervisor Pete Candland celebrating from an armchair at home.
The silver lining is no more trudging down to the McCoart building trying to talk sense to stone pillars. No more ink or electrons wasted on closed minds. The battle now shifts to the courtroom and the ballot box.
The 2023 campaign to replace the incumbent Democratic supervisors starts today. Any prospective primary challenger will have an immediate and significant core of support. There are A LOT of angry Democrats, and Republicans will eagerly add their crossover votes.
Make yourself a checklist of how quickly the bloom comes off this rose:
- Will there be a legal challenge? There are certainly ample grounds.
- How long until the insincere promises and unrealistic projections begin to unravel? Promised proffers were being rolled back even before the project was approved.
- How many of the “we’ll figure it out later” issues are never figured out? There’s no need to maintain that ruse now that the con has been consummated.
- How long until the cancer spreads? To Catharpin Valley Estates? To Sanders Lane? Will the proposed Smith Crossing housing development now morph into data centers?
The big D strategy of deny, deflect, dismiss and deceive carried the day. The little d of democracy got buried. And was supplanted by disgrace.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
(0) comments
