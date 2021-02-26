On New Year’s Eve 2017, I spent six hours frantically researching every school meal debt and school-meal shaming state legislation that had been enacted around the country, while my family drank champagne and my in-laws played with my daughter, Hazel.
I came up with a bill that contained the best parts of every law I could find, plus a few ideas of my own, and emailed it to my delegate, Danica Roem, in hopes she’d give it a shot. She took it and introduced it without changing a word, I don’t think, and said: “Might as well go big or go home.”
That bill, House Bill 1477, failed profoundly in the 2018 session, and I left the committee hearing sobbing hysterically, believing I’d failed the kids of Virginia.
This week, two bills -- House Bill 2135 and 2013 -- mark the latest pieces of the failed bill to pass the Virginia House and Senate and to head to the governor for his signature. It took breaking House Bill 1477 up into pieces over the last three years, so bit by bit that crazy wish list could become a reality. Now, that absurd list of my hopes for school meals is almost entirely new law in Virginia.
It only took three years, but students don’t get lunch shamed anymore. They aren’t denied the same, equal, healthy meal as everyone else, even if they can’t pay for it. And they’ll have more opportunities for after-school supper, as every public school that is eligible will have to participate in free and reduced-price meals.
Students won’t get a lousy alternative (lesser) meal if they can’t pay; their parents won’t be taken to collections over lunch debt; and kids won’t be stigmatized with a stamp or wrist band. Kids won’t get told they owe lunch money. Instead, it will be handled only with parents. Charities like Settle the Debt are encouraged, and parents won’t be sued because they’re too poor to cover the cost of their child’s school lunch.
It’s a shame any of this legislation was needed in the first place, and it’s an even bigger shame that no one else tackled these issues years ago. But now, students in Virginia know they can rely on their schools for food without stigma -- no matter what -- going forward.
Adelle Settle
founder, Settle the Debt
Gainesville
