LETTER: Affordable housing is not a partisan issue

The Apartment and Office Building Association (AOBA) of Metropolitan Washington, the region’s premier organization representing owners and managers of commercial and multifamily residential properties, is extremely disappointed by the statements made by Supervisor Pete Candland, prioritizing partisan political gain in favor of policies that stifle affordable housing and perpetuate segregated housing patterns. It is an unfortunate reality that our industry encounters such sentiments all too often.
AOBA condemns Mr. Candland’s comments in the strongest manner possible. As a nation, and here too in Virginia, we have long moved away from and repudiated redlining, the use of exclusionary zoning and land-use policies that have the effect of maintaining or creating separate communities based on race, gender or other discriminatory grounds.
A diversity of housing options is fundamental to the creation of a thriving community. Apartment communities are a critical part of that mix and essential to any economic development plan. Apartments serve as an environmentally-friendly, smart-growth compatible means of providing housing to residents at a wide range of income levels.
Apartments are growing in popularity nationwide and, therefore, key in luring the type of revitalization and commercial investment that Prince William County is openly pursuing, competing with jurisdictions regionally and across the globe.
Affordable housing is not a partisan issue but a human one. Unless we come together as a community to address the housing needs in the county and throughout the commonwealth, we will suffer the societal and economic consequences.
Bismah Ahmed
The Apartment and Office Building Association
Washington, D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.