We decided to drive into Silver Lake Park the other day, as we hadn't been there for a couple of years. We feel compelled to warn drivers of our experience: You could easily damage your car with the large speed bumps and the lack of warning before you hit them.
Although the road has been paved, the speed bumps are frequent, close together and severe. We were going slow, but still too fast for these bumps! BEWARE!
Cletis Neal
Gainesville
