LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

One does not have to look far to see that our world’s climate is in great peril. Just look at the Colorado River, Lake Meade and Lake Powell in the West, how the water levels on those great water sources are disappearing due to climate change and global warming. I just heard today that the federal government is considering rationing water from the Colorado River. Wow, that has never been done in our history.  

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.