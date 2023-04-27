One does not have to look far to see that our world’s climate is in great peril. Just look at the Colorado River, Lake Meade and Lake Powell in the West, how the water levels on those great water sources are disappearing due to climate change and global warming. I just heard today that the federal government is considering rationing water from the Colorado River. Wow, that has never been done in our history.
The dwindling water sources in our country and the world should be warning enough that we need to protect our water source.
Fairfax and Prince William counties need new studies to determine how additional data centers will affect our water sources, our power supply and our environment.
What will happen when Northern Virginia experiences a drought and these data centers are using up our precious water needed for human consumption and to grow our food? And what about the contamination of our water from runoff?
At the August 2, 2022, Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, proposed that the Northern Virginia Regional Commission conduct a water study involving the Occoquan watershed. At that meeting, the supervisors agreed a study of the watershed is needed but didn't want to delay a decision on the Prince William Digital Gateway.
What kind of leadership is that? We want smarter and educated decisions made by our elected leaders. We need to pay attention to our environment.
The Prince William Department of Public Works, our neighboring Fairfax County Department of Planning and Development and the Fairfax County Water Authority wrote letters requesting that water studies be conducted by a diverse group of stakeholders.
A November 2021 letter from Prince William County Department of Public Works Director Thomas Smith state concerns about the Occoquan Reservoir saying, “Today, the main concern for the reservoir is increasing salinity, a common concern nationally. … Staff recommends that the county focus on actively engaging with all stakeholders in addressing salinity as a region.”
Our elected officials need to study the impact of data centers on our water source for Fairfax and Eastern Prince William counties before it is too late.
We need to become better caretakers of our environment and planet for our future generations.
Barbara Kenefake
Gainesville District
