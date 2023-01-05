Yesterday evening, I received a reminder to renew my subscription to the Prince William Times (which I did this morning).
Also yesterday, I sent an e-mail to the Washington Post’s Climate & Environment editor asking why the Post runs numerous articles on environmental issues in distant third world countries, yet ignores the same issues it its backyard. No response yet.
Everyone involved in the land-use fights over the last year knows how important the support of our local media has been, particularly when larger outlets like The Washington Post have been reluctant to engage.
The criticality of our local media is magnified by our county government’s demonstrated aversion to transparency. Where would we be without local media’s commitment to truth and public information? These outlets are under financial stress and desperately need our support.
With the coming new year, I’m asking each of you to consider supporting one or more of our local media sources. The Prince William Times has several affordable subscription options. Also consider supporting Inside NOVA, Potomac Local News and Bristow Beat. We need these public watchdogs to remain on alert to protect our interests.
Thanks and Happy New Year.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.