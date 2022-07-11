On the Fourth of July, people light fireworks across the sky. But Independence Day is a lot more than just going to the fireworks shows at midnight.
We celebrate Independence Day because of the struggles America went through.
The Holy Prophet Muhammad once said: “Love for one’s country is part of faith.” If you live in a home, you would do your best to make it comfortable and beautiful. Your country is also kind of your home. You have your rights and duties, and you would want to have the country where your home is as clean, safe and beautiful as possible.
Covid-19 ruined all the fun of Independence Day for the last two years. All I could do was go to my windowpane and enjoy the fireworks in our neighborhood that we sometimes could hear but we couldn’t see. This year, I hope I can join in the Independence Day parade.
As you buy fireworks, I hope we can keep wishing the best for our country and have a happy Fourth of July!
Sarmed Ahmad, 10
Manassas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.