Thank you so much, everyone at Nathan’s Dairy Bar
For the wonderful ice cream social we had Friday
We were all able to have our favorite choice of sundae
What a treat to come to your place and what a nice place to stay
We truly appreciate your great, kind generosity
And we wish everyone could enjoy your delicious dairy ice cream
It was superb and there was an abundance for all of us
You have something special there; it really is supreme
Gerry Ogle
Manassas
