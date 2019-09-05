Thank you so much, everyone at Nathan’s Dairy Bar 

For the wonderful ice cream social we had Friday 

We were all able to have our favorite choice of sundae 

What a treat to come to your place and what a nice place to stay 

We truly appreciate your great, kind generosity 

And we wish everyone could enjoy your delicious dairy ice cream 

It was superb and there was an abundance for all of us 

You have something special there; it really is supreme 

 

Gerry Ogle 

Manassas 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.