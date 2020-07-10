With all the issues now confronting our great nation, I felt led to pen a new "address" fashioned after President Lincoln's "Gettysburg Address," which he wrote and delivered in 1863.
Twelve score and four years ago, our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all people are created equal.
Now we are engaged in significant civil, spiritual, political and financial turmoil testing whether this nation or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure.
Today, we look across our land upon numerous complex and intertwined battlefields of that turmoil. Sadly, we often pause to honor the many soldiers and first responders who have given their lives that this nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this.
But, in a larger sense, we cannot dedicate -- we cannot consecrate -- we cannot hallow -- America’s ground. The brave individuals, living and dead, who have struggled on our behalf, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract.
The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget that freedom is not free. It is for us the living, rather, to be rededicated here to the unfinished work which they who protected America’s people have thus far so nobly advanced.
It is rather for us to become deeply re-committed to the great task remaining before us -- that from these honored dead, we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion -- that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain -- that this nation, under God, shall have a renewed birth of freedom for all -- and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.
Roger Snyder
Manassas
