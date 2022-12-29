As billions of people in the United States and around the world celebrate Christmas, the question arises: Why do Muslims not celebrate Christmas? As an Ahmadi Muslim who believes that the prophecy of Christ's second coming has been fulfilled in the person of His Holiness Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, I will try to answer this question.
Most Christians celebrate Christmas, believing it to be the birthday of Jesus (peace be upon him). But do we know that Jesus (peace be upon him) was born on Dec. 25? Is there a consensus among historians about this date? Can the religious scriptures support this?
According to Bible: “[A]nd she gave birth to her firstborn, a son. She wrapped him in cloths and placed him in a manger because there was no guest room available for them. And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord.” (Luke 2:7,8 and 11)
Qur'an describes the birth of Jesus as follows: “So, she conceived him and withdrew with him to a remote place. And the pains of childbirth drove her unto the trunk of a palm tree. She said, ‘O! would that I had died before this and had become a thing quite forgotten!’ Then he called her from beneath her, [saying], ‘Grieve not. Thy Lord has placed a rivulet below thee; And shake towards thyself the trunk of the palm tree; it will cause fresh ripe dates to fall upon thee.” (Chapter 19, verses 23-26)
The above verses place the time of Jesus’ birth between July and October, as that is the time dates ripen in the Judaic region. It is unimaginable to think of Mary giving birth to a baby out in the open, and the newborn surviving the frigid winter nights of December in that area.
Many Christians can't reconcile with how Muslims claim to accept Jesus (peace be upon him) and not celebrate his birthday. Muslim adore Jesus (peace be upon him) and believe him to be a chosen prophet of God. Jesus is the most mentioned person in the Qur’an. In fact, Jesus is mentioned by name or title 25 times. Maryam (Mary) is also revered in Islam, and her name is mentioned in the Qur’an 34 times. A complete Chapter (Surah Maryam) is dedicated to Hazrat Maryam.
Ahmadi Muslims don't celebrate birthdays because it is not an Islamic tradition. Muslims don't celebrate the birthday of any prophet. Moreover, Christmas is a Christian religious festival. As Christians don't celebrate Eid, an Islamic religious festival, or Dewali, a Hindu religious festival, it would be unwise to expect the followers of other religions to celebrate a Christian religious festival.
Even the Gospels do not mention the date of Jesus' birth, and Christmas only became popular in 800 CE, when Charlemagne was crowned emperor of the Roman Empire on Christmas Day. (“The Origins of Christmas: Pagan Rites, Drunken Revels, and More,” Newsweek, Dec. 24, 2018.)
The extravagant amounts spent on Christmas holidays can be best spent on helping the poor and needy. This would better conform to the religious teachings and spirit. Islam teaches us to act upon the teachings of the prophet in our daily lives. Religion teaches the responsibilities we owe to our creator and His creation. By discharging our responsibilities to humanity, we seek God's pleasure and contribute to the world's peace.
I call upon the Christian world to emulate the teachings of Jesus (peace be upon him). By acting upon his teachings, the Christian nations will contribute to the world's peace. Some of Jesus' teachings relevant to peace are:
“You will love your neighbor and hate your enemy. But I say to you love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.” (Matthew 5:43-44) “…and to turn the other cheek.” (Matthew 5:39).
As the Christian world celebrates Christmas around the world, I wish them peace and blessings. If you have any questions about Islam or want to know the Islamic perspective on any issue, feel free to reach out to me, my contact details are given below.
Imam Shamshad Ahmad Nasir
Masroor Mosque
Manassas
(1) comment
Very interesting reading; thanks for sharing!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.