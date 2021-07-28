You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER: A missing 2-year-old, a hot car and a tragedy narrowly averted

LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

We have all heard about the tragedy of a child being left in a hot car. I’m writing this letter as a warning and a reminder to lock your cars or leave the windows open, even when your car is in your driveway. 

Recently, my daughter was visiting us with her children. The kids were playing on the porch when someone noticed that her 2-year-old was not there. It had been only a minute since he had been seen by his mom. She started looking through the house, calling out to him, and the other children were looking for him outside. 

I was standing in the dining room and just happened to look outside. I noticed car lights blinking and shouted to my daughter, who immediately ran to her car. Her little boy was in the driver’s seat, sweating profusely. He was able to open the van door, climb in and close the door with nobody noticing or hearing anything. Thank God he played with the lights, or we would not have found him. There was a glare on the windshield, and he could not be seen from the outside.

I thank God that I was in the right place at the right time to see the car lights. Everything turned out fine, but I wanted to share this experience so that others will be mindful of how quickly an innocent day of play could turn disastrous. 

Elizabeth Day

Catlett, Va.

