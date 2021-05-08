LETTER: A lesson on Ramadan fasting

In Ramadan, Muslims fast from the dawn to sunset. Also, before Muslims start their fast, they pray Tahuddjud, a voluntary prayer before dawn.
Right at sunset, they need to break their fast or finish their fast by eating something. A lot of Muslims like to break their fast with dates because that is what the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings upon him) used to break his fast with. Right after the Muslims break their fast, they pray Maghrib Salat in congregation. After, they have the dinner called Iftar. It’s a meal people have after not eating for about 12 to 14 hours.
But before you spend a whole month fasting like that, you need to know one thing: Children are not required to fast because that can hurt them!
If you are a boy or girl and just want to give it a try with your parents’ permission, then it is not recommended that you start by fasting for a full day or the whole month. You should do it gradually, maybe fast for a few hours, then a few days out of the whole month.
This verse of the Holy Quran also greatly explains it:
“The prescribed fasting is for a fixed number of days, but whoso among you is sick or is on a journey shall fast the same number of other days; and for those who are able to fast only with great difficulty is an expiation — the feeding of a poor man. And whoso performs a good work with willing obedience, it is better for him. And fasting is good for you, if you only knew.” [2:185]
Anyways, now that you know how Muslims fast in Ramadan. Ramadan Mubarak!
Sarmed Ahmad, age 9
Manassas
