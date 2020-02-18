Right now, legislation is rapidly advancing in Richmond that would put 1,800 slot-like historical horse racing machines in a casino-like betting parlor in Northern Virginia.
You might be surprised to hear that, because there’s been no public debate about the consequences we’d face in our day-to-day lives as a result of this decision.
There have been no traffic studies, no school funding assessments and, frankly, no one out there publicly asking for such facilities.
Our elected leaders would be wise to slow down and ask questions because, whether it’s making our traffic worse or undermining our schools, there’s little doubt that rushing ahead would have a profoundly negative impact on our community. While we don’t have all of the facts, here’s what we do know.
Northern Virginia already has some of the worst traffic in the nation. It isn’t just an inconvenience, it costs all of us. Folks in our community spend 155 hours stuck in traffic every year, costing us an average of $2,161 annually.
We also know that, according to some officials, this casino-like betting parlor planned for Dumfries would be roughly the size of the Horseshoe casino in Baltimore. When the Horseshoe opened, officials were predicting it would lead to 10,000 additional cars on the road per day. We are already expecting more traffic with the arrival of Amazon’s HQ2, so what’s the plan to handle new casino traffic on our roads? Also, where will the funding for new infrastructure solutions come from to address this problem? We don’t have answers to any of these questions.
Schools are another public priority that could be hurt by such a facility. It’s no secret that we have a school overcrowding problem in Northern Virginia. While we keep building schools, our region is growing so fast that we’re struggling to keep up with the demand.
Studies have shown that decreasing class sizes improves the lifetime earnings of students, but by endangering steady funding for our schools, a casino-sized betting parlor in Northern Virginia would undermine our students.
As it is currently written, the bill authorizing the slot-like betting machines would be taxed at just a 15% rate. By comparison, slots are taxed at up to 61% in Maryland, and in Pennsylvania they’re taxed at 55%.
Considering the expansion of gaming is already projected to reduce school funding from our state’s lottery system by an estimated $30 million, a Northern Virginia betting parlor is shaping up to be a losing proposition for our schools.
I’ve lived and worked in Northern Virginia for years. I’ve served on and led business councils, on leadership initiatives, and in advocacy organizations. I know that the best way to improve our community is through community-driven engagement and taking deliberate actions that benefit all. Before moving ahead with casino-like gaming in Northern Virginia, we need to have a clear understanding of the impact it’ll have on our future.
Varun Nikore
Arlington, Va.
former president of the Democratic Business Council of Northern Virginia
