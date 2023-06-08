In a May 2 letter to the editor, Haymarket resident Marilyn Karp derided Chair Ann Wheeler for claiming credit for a stable residential tax rate that wasaccomplishedover her objections. Karp wrote that Wheeler was more interested in “the integrity of our economic development people” and keeping faith with the wealthy benefactors who have been bankrolling her campaign.
Now somepoliticalactioncommittee named “Moving Virginia Forward” is littering the landscape with mailers,using this same deceptive tactic to camouflage ourboard ofcountysupervisors’ feigned concern for Prince William County taxpayers.
The return address on the flyer is a UPS Store. Now that’s transparency.
Their mailersalso misleadingly claim that supervisors “ensured data centers pay their fair share” even though the county’s computer and peripherals tax rate, which will rise to $2.15 per $100 in assessed value on July 1,is still only 52% of Loudoun’s $4.15 rate, andSupervisors Victor Angry,D-Neabsco,Margaret Franklin,D-Woodbridge,and ChairAnnWheelerinitiallyvoted AGAINST advertising the newhigher data centertax rate, which passeddespite their opposition.
Who are the donors behind “Moving Virginia Forward?” Youcan’ttell because, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, a Democratic PAC with that name went dormant in 2010.
It must have been resuscitated just in time to conjure up accomplishments to bolster our beleaguered supervisors’ reelection efforts.It’stellingthat our supervisorscan’teven take credit for their own dubious self-promotion. This is a real bunch of over-achievers.
If the board wants to claim credit for something itactually did, itcould brag about killing more trees than any of itspredecessors. Nobody wouldgive itan argument about that.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.