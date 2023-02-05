The current board of county supervisors’ decisions to put data centers next to homes, schools, and national parks threaten to make huge swaths of Prince William County unlivable.
For residents in the rezoned areas that now find themselves next door to a data center campus, or with the threat of one hanging over their heads, it is a cruel violation of their trust in their elected leaders.
As a disappointed Democratic voter, I fortunately have a better choice in the Democratic primary this June. Deshundra Jefferson has been an outspoken critic of the supervisors’ effort to open several areas of the county to data centers.
Deshundra has opposed the board’s “data centers anywhere and everywhere” approach. She has spoken out against the Prince William Digital Gateway, threats to our drinking water and industrial development throughout the county that the board approved in the new comprehensive plan. She opposed the Bi-County Parkway and called out the board’s opaque scheme to approve it in segments.
Deshundra has shown she has a strength of character that we desperately need on the board. She will do what’s best for Prince William County residents, not bow to pressure from political parties or deep-pocketed developers.
She works well with those who also want to protect and improve our county, be they Democrats or Republicans, from eastern or western parts of the county. She understands the importance of working together on issues that affect residents’ daily lives.
That’s why I’ll be supporting Deshundra Jefferson for chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in the Democratic primary on June 20.
Nicole Wilberg
Montclair
