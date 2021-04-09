LETTER: A 5-cent plastic bag tax is a good start

I think a 5-cent plastic bag tax that generates $50,000 per year is a good start to funding for an environmental sustainability office for Prince William County. This plastic bag tax would then trickle down to other benefits within our county to allow a cleaner community.
I am glad that county board of supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler agrees that “we need to take action” and start prioritizing the place we live in. The place we live in could, in fact, affect many biological disruptions and cause more harm than good for our planet.
The solution is to start with cleaner energy to reduce carbon emissions. Climate change is affecting everyone globally whether it’s the small differences in the weather or extreme natural disasters. This is because it's not prioritized enough. This first step to building an office in Prince William County that will finally prioritize our environment. Overall, this office is necessary to gain trust for a better environment locally.
I know some might argue that climate change is not serious, but pollution and trash in the streets go beyond an individual level. Trash and waste add up, and It is up to the county to deal with it. Finally, it’s good to see the local activist pushing for change in the environment and having a small win to be heard and agreed upon.
Katevonni Sorlouangsana
Manassas
