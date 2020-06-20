It is time for the Democratic Party to reward black communities for their trust, faith and patience.
When the first protests started, I noticed right away that this time it somehow felt different. This is not the first time we have marched for equality. This is not the first time a black person was murdered by the police. But this is the first time that I have felt the wave of change and have hope that here in Virginia, that change can and will finally happen.
Democrats have talked about inequality and reform for a long time, while Republicans have remained noticeably silent. While the current president chooses to focus on property over lives, the Democrats promise action.
Democrats paint the streets of DC with the simple phrase, “Black Lives Matter,” while a Republican president uses tear gas to break up a peaceful protest on that same street. Like most, I will be the first to condemn violence and destruction as a part of a demonstration. However, do not use that as a tool to negate the message of the protest. Hear our plea, our request, our demand.
Now, with Virginia completely blue, it is time for our elected officials to witness our protest and act. It is time for them to keep their promise to us. It is time for real change, not rhetoric or social media posts. This starts with holding our police, our leaders, and ourselves to a higher standard.
Donte Tanner
Centreville
