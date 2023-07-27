Following the death of community leader George Hampton, I read about many of his awards as a military officer, public servant and member of his beloved Omega Psi Phi fraternity.
Despite these achievements, some initially questioned his qualification to have a school named in his honor. The record will show that perhaps he was overqualified.
George was a brilliant man who made significant achievements in every arena of his life. He and his wife, Delores, were political powerhouses and civil rights advocates. This renaming was not the first time George stood firm for the African American community to know and have access to its history. For decades, he celebrated Juneteenth in his backyard before it became a national holiday. At the end of the numerous listings of his accomplishments is a mention of a school named after him, sometimes as an afterthought.
I am writing this tribute as a reminder of the impact of renaming the former Mills E. Godwin Middle School to George Hampton Middle School. This school's renaming and naming of Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary were two of the most historical and impactful recent acts in the school division. Both events brought unknown historical facts to the forefront.
When Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary School was named in 2008, the school board was considering two options: naming the school for Kyle Wilson, a fallen firefighter, or for Fannie Fitzgerald. The school board selected Fannie Fitzgerald because it came to everyone’s attention that she and three other Black female teachers (later known as the “Courageous Four”) were transferred in 1964 to all white schools overnight in what became a unique plan to successfully desegregate our county schools. The county’s schools were fully desegregated in 1966.
Ironically, when George was encouraged to agree to have a school named in his honor eight years later, in 2016, the competitor was the same fallen firefighter, Kyle Wilson. Huge standing-room-only crowds filled the boardroom during the naming vote for a new elementary school, and dozens spoke on behalf of both Kyle Wilson and George Hampton.
The compromise came when Justin Wilk, the Potomac District school board representative, suggested the school be named for Wilson and that George Hampton's name replace that of Mills Godwin, a former governor who had been one of the architects of the "Massive Resistance" in Virginia. Godwin’s name was on one of the county’s older middle schools.
For many, Wilk’s suggestion was the first time we learned Godwin was an advocate of massive resistance – a strategy that involved closing down schools rather than desegregating them. Some schools in Virginia closed for five years because of it.
Before the vote, I asked George if he would consider having Godwin Middle School renamed in his honor. His response was yes; his children attended that school. He later told me the newness of the school did not matter. He did not want his name on a school that did not want him. In essence, the school board did not rename Godwin; George allowed usto use his name as a replacement.
This sudden change in the school’s name resulted in a "massive resistance" to another kind.
There was even resistance to providing the needed funding to rename the school. In a telling move, the school division considered using the old letter "G" in Godwin instead of buying a new one. A school committee, led by Emmitt "Joe" and Vera Fletcher, played a pivotal role in fighting for equitable spending for the renaming. They were adamant about creating a school worthy of the recognition George deserved, and that they did.
Readers need to know what the renaming of a school meant to George personally. He saw it as a way to leave a legacy to his children. He also told me and the Fletchers that it was one of his most outstanding achievements. He laughingly said, "Before this, the biggest part of my day was going back and forth to the doctors."
This recognition allowed us to spotlight the greatness of this man and to allow him to become one of the most lauded and recognizable figures in our county and, I dare say, the nation.
Thank you, George Hampton, for standing strong so that students and our nation could correct an error in history in a public forum. In the words of philosopher George Santayana: "Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it."
Lillie Jessie is the Occoquan representative on the Prince William County School Board.
