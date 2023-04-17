I am proud to support the tax rates presented during ourbudgetrecap meeting thispastTuesday, April 11.They align with my efforts to ensure that data centers in Prince William County are finally asked to pay their fair share and would allow thisboard toprovidea flat real estate tax bill to home and business owners for the first time since the 2008financial crisis.
Since my days as a community activist, even before taking office, I have held that data centers in Prince William were woefully undertaxed. Over the last three budget cycles, I have supported the first-ever increases to the lowdata center tax ratesthecounty adopted back in 1999 to incentivize and attract this industry. At the same time, I have been vocal in my belief that even these increases did not go far enough in shifting the tax burden from our residents to some of the world’s largestcorporations thatnow call Prince William home.
Anyone who has watched the proliferation of data centers in theBrentsvilleDistrict and other areas of thecounty can see that we no longer need sweetheart deals to attract this industry.
Importantly, the budgetproposed this week does not ask us to choose between lightening the load on our residents and imposing austerity measures that would cut vital services that enrich our community. It still includes our largest-ever investment in K-12 education, much-deservedpay increases for public safety professionals, increased access to mental health services, improvements to our mobility network, new sustainability initiatives and much more.
AsI’veoften said, a budget is a statement of our shared values and goals as a community. I am proud to stand behind what thisbudgetsays about Prince WilliamCountyandIam thankful toall ofthe community members whose feedback has helped to get us to this point. I urge you to remain engaged in the process; a lot can change between now andbudgetadoption on April 25.
There are a number of ways to show yoursupportasking data centers to pay their fair share so that we can maintain flat real estate tax bills. The board is slated to adopt the fiscal year 2024 budget onTuesday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.
