Photo_News_supervisor roundup_Chair_Wheeler.png

Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large

 courtesy

The forthcoming rezoning of the Digital Gateway along the Pageland Lane corridor has sparked discussions from some in our community. The project is currently scheduled for a hearing before the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Nov. 21. This fact has unfortunately given rise to false narratives and misinformation that warrant clarification. 

wawright
wawright

Any suggestion that Ann Wheeler has been remotely impartial in her review of this environmentally destructive project is ludicrous. She has been practically sitting on the scale for two years; cutting corners, obstructing and dismissing evidence and ignoring public sentiment. Now she innocently claims the whole process is beyond her control because the clock has run out, when much of the delay is attributable to the applicant stonewalling legitimate questions from county staff.

This is Ann Wheeler’s idea of leadership, which her constituents have expressed they can’t free themselves of fast enough.

She says: “certain supervisors have propagated incorrect information with respect to the watershed, capitalizing on unfounded fears”. Really? So how does she explain the loud and consistent opposition of dozens of environmental groups and other members of her own party saying exactly the same thing? To Ann Wheeler, anything outside her shrinking echo chamber is “incorrect information”.

Ann Wheeler claims credit for “the first average flat tax bill in 14 years”, but fails to mention that it was achieved through an increase in the data center tax that she initially opposed. And she fails to mention what happened to the $100 million in data center taxes already collected that were supposed to REDUCE your tax bill.

And what is the rationale for her comment: “Some opposition to this project appears rooted in a desire to impede our county's social and economic progress achieved over the past few years.” I assume this is a cynical attempt to paint those who oppose this project for any number of legitimate reasons as having some type of sinister motives. Has she got anything to substantiate that remarkable assertion? She can probably plagiarize something from the treasure trove of data center industry marketing schemes which have been flooding the internet.

Voters had the right idea when they voted to rid themselves of Ann Wheeler’s baloney factory. Her baloney hasn’t tasted any better since. The brighter future we seek is one without her.

