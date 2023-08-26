The forthcoming rezoning of the Digital Gateway along the Pageland Lane corridor has sparked discussions from some in our community. The project is currently scheduled for a hearing before the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Nov. 21. This fact has unfortunately given rise to false narratives and misinformation that warrant clarification.
The decision to schedule the hearing was prompted by an email from the applicant, which was sent after the one-year time limit set both by Virginia law and county ordinance expired. Contrary to certain assertions by a supervisor, the application had always been poised for consideration by year-end. The applicant’s email said:
“The QTS North and South Rezoning applications were formally accepted for processing on July 11, 2022 (the applications were submitted well before this official acceptance to undergo quality control). I’ve attached the official Prince William County acceptance notifications. You are cognizant of the one-year limitation on processing zoning applications, as dictated by both the Virginia Code … as well as your own ordinance … requiring conclusion of County review within one year of the date a rezoning is initiated. Both cases are now past this time frame.”
The applicant requested by law to be heard as soon as possible. The case must first be heard by the county planning commission, so the requested board hearing date was set a full four months in the future. It is standard for the applicant to continue addressing the staff comments on the rezoning applications, which are currently on their fourth submission. The schedule for the planning commission has not yet been solidified.
The Digital Gateway is the largest proposed economic development project in Prince William County’s history, representing billions of dollars of investment. The initial estimate by county staff of tax revenue brought in by this project at full buildout was over $400 million annually, which will no doubt increase now that the board has significantly increased the tax rate on the data centers in recent years. The applicants will pay for the extension of water/sewer services, as well as the road improvements.
It's crucial to address misconceptions surrounding the project's impact on our water supply. The county board engaged with four experts – the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the Fairfax County Water Authority, the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, and Virginia Tech’s Occoquan Watershed Monitoring Lab – in an extensive presentation. One of the topics covered was the impact of development such as the Digital Gateway on the Occoquan Watershed.
During that meeting, held in June 2022, it was continually stated that the Occoquan Reservoir would not be impacted by a single project, and that the two-thirds of Prince William County is in the Occoquan Watershed. The proposed project is a tiny portion of the overall watershed that spans multiple counties, and Prince William County has developed soundly over the last 30 years. I urge you to watch the presentations here, starting at the 6-hour mark.
The board later voted to participate in a larger study of the impact of longer-term development on the Occoquan Watershed, which is now underway. But that study was never expected to be done in one year’s time and is not used for projections or to evaluate specific projects.
Regrettably, despite these clarifications, certain supervisors have propagated incorrect information with respect to the watershed, capitalizing on unfounded fears. Such actions must be called out, as they undermine informed decision-making.
I also find it necessary to address personal allegations. False claims that I had any benefit from the Digital Gateway project are baseless. I have not personally benefitted in any way from this project. My support has always been to bring commercial development into the county, ending the overwhelming reliance on the residential tax base. We have finally begun to achieve this end with this year’s budget, which has the first average flat tax bill in 14 years.
Some opposition to this project appears rooted in a desire to impede our county's social and economic progress achieved over the past few years. Coalescing people around fighting a change in land use is one way to do this.
As we strive to revitalize our local economy post-pandemic, we cannot afford to obstruct possible opportunities that fortify our commercial tax base and deliver stable, well-paying employment. This must be done in legal and well-considered manner. The Digital Gateway hearing was scheduled because of the expiration of the one-year clause. Let’s unite for progress: join discussions, attend meetings, and seek reliable facts. Your engagement paves the way to a brighter future.
Ann Wheeler is At-Large Chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
Any suggestion that Ann Wheeler has been remotely impartial in her review of this environmentally destructive project is ludicrous. She has been practically sitting on the scale for two years; cutting corners, obstructing and dismissing evidence and ignoring public sentiment. Now she innocently claims the whole process is beyond her control because the clock has run out, when much of the delay is attributable to the applicant stonewalling legitimate questions from county staff.
This is Ann Wheeler’s idea of leadership, which her constituents have expressed they can’t free themselves of fast enough.
She says: “certain supervisors have propagated incorrect information with respect to the watershed, capitalizing on unfounded fears”. Really? So how does she explain the loud and consistent opposition of dozens of environmental groups and other members of her own party saying exactly the same thing? To Ann Wheeler, anything outside her shrinking echo chamber is “incorrect information”.
Ann Wheeler claims credit for “the first average flat tax bill in 14 years”, but fails to mention that it was achieved through an increase in the data center tax that she initially opposed. And she fails to mention what happened to the $100 million in data center taxes already collected that were supposed to REDUCE your tax bill.
And what is the rationale for her comment: “Some opposition to this project appears rooted in a desire to impede our county's social and economic progress achieved over the past few years.” I assume this is a cynical attempt to paint those who oppose this project for any number of legitimate reasons as having some type of sinister motives. Has she got anything to substantiate that remarkable assertion? She can probably plagiarize something from the treasure trove of data center industry marketing schemes which have been flooding the internet.
Voters had the right idea when they voted to rid themselves of Ann Wheeler’s baloney factory. Her baloney hasn’t tasted any better since. The brighter future we seek is one without her.
