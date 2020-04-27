On Tuesday, April 28, Prince William County appears to be headed to producing its own version of the Twilight Zone where the board of county supervisors will actually vote to approve a tax rate that will significantly increase taxes and county spending by tens of millions of dollars.
The clutches of this pernicious coronavirus pandemic are forcing families to reduce their spending. Meanwhile, our county government is looking to press the gas pedal on their own spending wish list.
I know some will say that this contradicts what’s being shared on social media because Chair Ann Wheeler announced the county would reduce the previously planned tax increase from almost $55 million in new tax revenue to what she’s calling a “flat tax rate.”
A “flat tax rate” is political double-speak for a tax increase – and in this case a very big tax increase. Taxes will go up by the assessment increase of your home. Since all homes were assessed Jan. 1 of this year, before the full breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic, most taxpayers will see a significant increase in their taxes.
When the scourge of the COVID-19 first hit, Supervisors Jeanine Lawson, Yesli Vega and I called on the newly elected Democratic majority to join us in considering a “flat tax bill” for this year’s budget. That means you would not have paid a single penny more in taxes than you paid last year.
We wanted a realistic budget that took into account the harsh economic impacts we were anticipating.
Since April 1, the Virginia Employment Commission reports 26,474 Prince William County workers filed for unemployment. From February to March, unemployment payments to workers living in Prince William County jumped 109% from under $1 million to over $2 million.
Thousands of families are out of work and having to rely on far less than they made while employed.
While families sit at their kitchen tables trying to figure out how to pay the mortgage, a car payment, and put food on the table, the board of county supervisors will be wringing their hands over how to get by on “only” a $30 million increase rather than the $55 million they wanted to take from taxpayers.
Chair Ann Wheeler stated in a recent meeting that county government is the “fabric of the community.”
No, county government exists only to serve citizens, we do not exist to serve county government.
I agree that county government plays a vital role in providing key services such as fire, police and education, but I believe it’s the people and families of Prince William County who are the real fabric of our community, and we are the ones who are suffering today.
I believe it will be the hard work of Prince William families who will work our way out of this crisis – not the heavy hand of government. If the majority of this board feels that it’s important to add some new spending program, then they should cut some other program that has a lower priority.
County government needs to come to the realization that it’s not “business as usual” where big tax increases are a yearly ritual. Now is the time to stand with the families of Prince William County.
The writer, a Republican, is a Prince William County supervisor who has represented the Gainesville District since 2012.
Last week he voted to not fund public safety positions for Police and Fire & Rescue.
Nothing new from him, Supervisor Candland voted against every single budget since he was first elected in 2011!
Thank you Pete Candland!
