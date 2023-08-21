Hello! Yes, I’m talking to you, ALEX.
To everyone not named Alex, try to imagine how confused all the Alexes felt for a second. Did they think they were dreaming? We’ll never know, but I’m glad that we could enjoy this moment together at Alex’s expense. Sorry Alex. Thanks for being a good sport.
I have taught Language Arts in middle and high schools for nine years, the last five of which have been with Prince William County Schools. Believe me, having a sense of humor is an important trait for a teacher.
I chose a career in education for the same reason most teachers do: I wanted to use my professional energy to empower young people and inspire their intellectual curiosity. Education exists to help people grow. It’s fundamental. It matters.
If you have a child in Prince William County Schools, I’m happy to report that the education professionals I have worked with in Prince William County are some of the most dedicated and talented people you could ever encounter, who are deeply committed to the safety and positive development of their students. People who gravitate towards education tend to be largely driven by compassion and empathy.
I’m sure you can imagine that when this type of person works with children, the responsibility they feel to their students and their colleagues can easily override their instinct for self-preservation and lead them to accept policies and working conditions that might otherwise be intolerable.
Policymakers know this, and it translates into policies that gradually ratchet up the duties required of staff year after year while wages basically stagnate, not unlike the classic metaphor of a frog in a pot of water whose temperature increases so slowly that the water is boiling before the frog realizes how hot it has become.
The fact is, education staff across the country have come to realize that the water is practically boiling, and this has been especially true in Prince William County. A record number of them have jumped out of the pot, which has made the water… hotter? No, that’s not how boiling works. The metaphor got away from me.
But it has left the remaining staff doing even more to pick up the slack, leading some to retire, some to go to work for neighboring school divisions and some to seek different careers. It isn’t an easy decision, but many feel as if they have no choice. As we begin this school year, there are more than 500 unstaffed positions in PWCS, far more than in neighboring counties.
This ultimately comes at the expense of the students who have less supervision in schools whose staff are too overwhelmed to deliver the quality of instruction that they otherwise could.
The Prince William Education Association is currently negotiating employee contracts for the first time in history to reverse this trend and attract highly qualified professionals to fully staff our schools. If you share our desire to restore employee morale and give our students the quality of education they deserve, I ask you to please contact your school board members and voice your support for a fair contract and a competitive livable wage for Prince William County school staff.
We can’t do this without the support of parents and members of our community, Alexes and non-Alexes alike. Thank you in advance.
Jerod Gay is a language arts teacher at George Hampton Middle School in Dale City.
