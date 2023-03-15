Across the commonwealth, hardworking Virginians have been telling us the same thing: The rising cost of renting or owning a home is making families more insecure and less able to plan for a financially secure future. Democrats in the state legislature are listening to their concerns and are standing up for Virginians against corporate interests.
Thirty percent of Virginians spend more than 30% of their hard-earned income on housing. The supply of affordable housing is not keeping up with the growing population here in the commonwealth, with new residents pushing up the costs of housing everywhere. However, new population figures show that NOVA is actually losing residents to other states, in large part because of housing costs. We want Virginia to thrive and grow and to do that we will need to ensure there is enough affordable housing for all middle- and working-class Virginians.
Not only do rising housing costs make it hard to save, it means that Virginians are spending money on housing instead of spending money at local businesses, run by small business owners, here in Virginia. If we do not work to fix the housing market so that Virginians have the financial freedom to thrive, all Virginians will suffer.
Right now, there is no legal limit on how much a landlord can increase your rent in a single year in Virginia. Renting an apartment with two kids in a school district you like? Your landlord can increase your rent 50% in a year, leaving you scrambling. It’s also legal for landlords to include an automatic renewal provision in their lease without sufficient notice.
My legislation,HB 2022, would have required a separate written agreement between landlord and tenant for any rent increases that take place during the lease term. In this way, it would better balance bargaining power between landlords and tenants.
Hy bill, HB1702, which passed the state House and Senate, similarly helps both landlords and tenants. If signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, this bill will require landlords to provide written notice of any increase in rent that would occur upon renewal 60 days before the end of the term, giving people time to arrange their finances to accommodate an increase or find a new apartment, if needed.
This also helps landlords by potentially reducing evictions and maintaining continuity of occupancy and payments. We want to make sure there are no surprises for Virginia families or landlords. By working together, we can help mitigate some of the factors that exacerbate Virginia’s housing affordability issues.
It’s important not just to keep prices stable but also to better understand the housing market and find solutions to increase the supply of affordable housing. This year, I’ve proposed empowering the Department of Housing and Community Development to work with George Mason University to study the factors that impact our ability to preserve and increase affordable housing,including real estate purchasing and flipping by private equity firms, among others. The recommendations that come from this research will be important in helping us identify problem areas and set the right course to grow our housing stock.
Democrats look forward to working with our Republican colleagues to find solutions for all Virginians, from rural to urban communities and everything in between. I know we can find a middle ground that will protect renters without putting rental companies out of business. We will continue to be pragmatic and find common ground where we can, as well as make policies that reward hardworking Virginians and allow them to flourish financially.
The writer is a Democrat representing the 50th District in the Virginia House of Delegates.
