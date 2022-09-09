Teachers and school staff desperately need your help. We love your children. We make sure they are safe. We ensure they feel supported and welcome. Every educator and staff member – from bus drivers to classroom teachers to the lunchroom staff, and every other staff member in between – cares deeply about your children. We understand that teaching the whole child means that we must make sure they feel validated, their successes are celebrated and that they receive the help they need to overcome challenges.
The teacher shortage is only getting worse in Prince William County schools. Our class sizes are larger this year than in years past because we simply do not have enough educators. We have hundreds of vacant positions, even after increasing classroom sizes. This extreme staffing shortage means every educator is working longer hours to meet the needs of more students.
In addition to having more students, teachers are also asked to mentor uncertified, temporary hires who are teaching. And of course, teachers will do this because they care deeply about every child’s success.
Our School Board must do everything they can to address this staffing crisis. Our staff are leaving at the highest rate we have ever seen. We know why they are leaving. Teachers have had to take out loans to afford to take maternity leave. Teachers are working hours before and after school, unpaid due to the bus driver shortage. Teachers are denied access to their personal and sick leave. Teachers are consistently denied a duty free, unpaid 30-minute lunch.
Also, teachers are unable to utilize planning time during the workday due to additional meetings, which require educators to stay late or bring work home to their families. Special education teachers’ workloads and caseloads have increased due to the school board hiring non-certified staff to fill vacancies. And that requires our veteran teachers to provide on-the-job training.
Teachers are consistently required to come before their paid hours for staff meetings, and if they are not able, must use their leave time. Imagine not being paid to go to regularly scheduled meetings for your job, and if you have to miss one, you have to take leave for what is entirely unpaid time.
No other professional would tolerate this treatment. Is it any wonder that we are struggling to recruit and retain educators?
We need your help. We don’t want to leave the students we love. We don’t want to leave the profession we love. We don’t want to stop serving the community we love.
Last June, the School Board passed a resolution to move forward with collective bargaining. Now, the School Board must pass a resolution to establish a process for teachers and school staff to negotiate meaningful contracts that address issues critical to building a world-class workforce for our schools. We are asking to be included in decisions regarding our classrooms that impact our students and our families.
There is a solution to this crisis, but we need your help today. Please email the Prince William County School Board today and tell them that they must treat educators with respect.
Tell them to grant school employees the right to sit at the bargaining table. Advocate for your child’s teacher, so that your teachers can afford to continue in their profession with the students that they love so dearly. We simply cannot continue to treat teachers as disposable resources. Our kids need us to ensure that we can continue to offer a world class education in Prince William County.
Hansford is the president of the Prince William Education Association, a union that represents Prince William County teachers and staff. She can be reached at maggiehansford@gmail.com
