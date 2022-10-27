A little less than 11 months ago, I wrote an op-ed for the Prince William Times reiterating my continued opposition to data centers existing in western Prince William County outside of Innovation Park. Since then, during constituent meetings from town halls to dinner tables, I’ve heard your concerns compound rather than contract.
For the reasons below, I strongly encourage the Prince William Board of County Supervisors to reject the Prince William Digital Gateway in its totality, starting with the proposed comprehensive plan amendment vote on Nov. 1.
As previously mentioned, I respect the division of powers between the state and local governments. In this case, transmission lines and roads are state matters, as is the protection of Conway Robinson Memorial State Forest. The Manassas National Battlefield Park’s viewshed is also a federal issue. Here are some of my objections:
We passed my bill in 2020 so the Supervisors would stop approving western data centers
In 2020, the Virginia General Assembly passed into law my bill, HB 1030, to ban above-ground transmission lines along the Interstate 66 corridor between Gainesville and Haymarket for the rest of this decade. This bill came after two years of constituent feedback so the Board of County Supervisors would rethink economic development in western Prince William and stop approving more data centers in Gainesville and Haymarket.
Data centers require substantially more electricity than can be delivered over standard electric distribution lines seen on utility poles. They require transmission lines (which are 69kv or larger), which need their own separate and larger infrastructure and are regulated by the commonwealth.
The existing transmission towers near Pageland Lane were built specifically to deal with development in Loudoun County, not a massive western Prince William development. Don’t be surprised if Dominion Energy were to propose new route for more transmission in this area upon approval of this project.
It is divisive and splitting the community apart – again.
I previously wrote about the “all-out political war” I covered during my nine years as a reporter for this newspaper over other major transmission line proposals in 2006 and 2014. Now we have a proposal that’s again caused major division in the community, and it’s based on the precedent of supervisors voting across party lines twice for data centers in Gainesville during the last three years.
Those votes are now being used to justify a massive data center park outside of the existing data center overlay district, known as the PW Digital Gateway. In the world of “two wrongs don’t make a right,” bulldozing even more of the existing environment instead of leaving it alone doesn’t help any of our climate or basic environmental stewardship goals. When that land is gone, it won’t be reforested any time this century.
There is no such thing as a “green” data center.
So-called “clean” coal isn’t a thing, and neither is a “green” data center. Massive metal and concrete structures require clear-cutting, and no buffer zone can replace what’s being ripped out, and no 100-foot-wide wildlife corridor crossing replaces the destroyed habitat that wildlife depends on in the first place.
Meanwhile, there is not a question about whether the area’s wetlands, streams, wilderness and wildlife will be harmed; it’s to what extent that harm will take place. An impervious surface cannot, in and of itself, replicate the natural stormwater management of a wooded area nor provide sustainable habitat.
I’ve earned 100% ratings each of the five years I’ve been in office from the Virginia chapters of the Sierra Club and the League of Conservation Voters because protecting the environment is one of my core values. I’ll be considering how the Board of County Supervisors votes as I work with my constituents to prepare legislation for 2023 consistent with my values of supporting the environment and protecting local residents from more fights over transmission lines.
I know this issue is divisive. I know there are residents in parts of Catharpin and eastern Gainesville who support this project, as do some construction trade workers who count on major projects for steady employment. I respect that you have a right to your viewpoint, too. I continue to have an open-door policy in my office and encourage all of you to practice your right to ensure that your voice is heard.
My viewpoint remains what it’s been since I was first sworn into office for the first of my three terms on Jan. 10, 2018: Data centers don’t belong in western Prince William County outside of Innovation Park. I ask the BOCS to stop allowing them elsewhere.
Del. Danica Roem represents the 13th District of the Virginia House of House of Delegates. She is running for the 30th District of the Virginia state Senate in 2023.
(3) comments
Excellent analysis the BOCS needs to do more studies on water and power before any vote is taken on the PWDG. Also, PWC has to develop a modern day industrial noise ordinance before any more data centers are approved any where in the county. The noise problem must be addressed and not grandfather more problems.
Your house isn't green, and most likely your car isn't either (unless you charge an EV with own solar). If you want to use the internet, datacenters are necessary and have less impact than toxic waste dumps or most other industry. For size, impact, and revenue, datacenters are probably the best solution. So, the question is, how do we manage and do development well to protect the environment and implemement responsibly. Fear and scare tactics are what polarize people. Working together to achieve responsbile progress helps.
And this is why Danica Roem consistently wins re-election ... clear minded policy and views that solve problems resonating with average, hard-working families who just happen to love their homes and communities.
