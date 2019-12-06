When Doonesbury takes up your cause, you’ve reached a certain – perhaps ironic – status.
Garry Trudeau’s panel Nov. 10 had Mike and Kim enjoying their Sunday newspaper and a cup of (likely) Seattle’s finest coffee, musing the importance of local news.
“Without a newspaper, print or online, people lose a host of connections with their community,” says Mike. By cartoon’s end the couple has imagined a nightmare scenario without a local news source.
We live with that here in the Virginia Piedmont, where we find ourselves the epicenter of the seismic forces impacting local journalism in America.
A recent edition of the Prince William Times featured the final installment of “Opioid Ripples,” a six-month public service journalism project documenting the devastating impact on families and virtually all sectors of local life. The nonprofit Piedmont Journalism Foundation joined Foothills Forum in Rappahannock, as well as for-profit and nonprofit publishers in four counties – Rappahannock, Fauquier, Culpeper and Prince William – in sharing this in-depth series across the Piedmont.
Randy Rieland guided the compelling reporting in this first-time, four-part regional project. The cumulative death toll he documents of young lives lost too soon to addiction is a gut punch. Top-notch graphics once again by Laura Stanton added depth to understanding what’s at stake. Photographer Kenneth Garrett and lead editor Lynn Medford brought decades of experience to the project. The weeklies led as well with savvy ultimate decisions on publishing and design, adding online and video elements.
A 10-item summary, “What we’ve learned,” lays out the sobering facts. Among them:
- The Piedmont has a critical shortage of treatment facilities; the Rappahannock-Rapidan and Prince William health districts share just one acute residential addiction treatment facility.
- Genetic factors account for 50 to 60 percent of addiction, according to research, and yet our laws and programs to treat addiction haven’t caught up to that reality.
- The Piedmont badly needs more doctors trained to treat addicts.
- We desperately need foster families.
The most recent installment reveals how important actors – our public health officials, our first responders – struggle with these new realities while operating with conflicting laws, regulations, guidance and acceptance.
“The state legislature needs to be involved,” said Fauquier County Sheriff Bob Mosier. “If they can change the law, it wouldn’t put law enforcement in an awkward position.”
The series findings suggest a path forward for those tasked with tackling the local impacts —including some 700 deaths – of this devastating national epidemic. Even as acceptance grows that addiction isn’t automatically a moral choice, our region faces a long, costly road with tough choices. The series is included in the Best of Nonprofit News 2019, compiled by the Institute for Nonprofit News.
None of this is possible without a community willing to supporting fact-based, in-depth local reporting. Donor support for the two civic news organizations – Foothills and PJF – made the opioids series possible, including partial funding from the PATH Foundation.
As the series wrapped up, the nonprofit PJF has agreed to take ownership of the weekly Fauquier Times and Prince William Times, which shows there’s a commitment to continuing local journalism by providing leadership and financial stability. Similar developments in Salt Lake City, Philadelphia and bigger stages elsewhere show the nonprofit route is but one approach to ensuring that local news lands on your doorstep or iPad.
We’re fortunate. Where other communities have been buffeted by lethal economic forces – more than 2,000 local newspapers have gone out of business in the last 15 years – this region’s residents are committed to sustaining local news. “…Local citizens believe in the importance of local journalism …,” wrote Times publisher Catherine M. Nelson. The cooperation shown in presenting the opioids series by multiple publishers in the region (normally tough-nosed business competitors) starts with an acute awareness that local news is a public good to be treasured.
Larry “Bud” Meyer, cofounder and chair of Foothills Forum, lives in Rappahannock County.
(1) comment
Great comments Bud. We are very fortunate to have citizens fund our local papers to keep journalism alive here. And equally important, we have an outstanding staff of reporters who know what is going on, all too ready to report the news to us. PWC is larger in size and population than many large cities throughout the United States and it is vital to have the news. Thank you for continuing the Times in Fauquier and Prince William.
