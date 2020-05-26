In spite of Virginia’s communities putting all their energy and resources toward fighting COVID-19, fossil fuel corporations are taking advantage of the crisis to force through their own agendas. Rather than immediately postponing or slowing down the public input period for the Header Improvement Project, parent company Virginia Natural Gas and the State Corporation Commission are trying their best to speed right along through it -- and hoping we don’t notice.
The Virginia Header project would force 24 miles of new pipeline and three new compressor stations onto Virginians, not to mention a hefty taxpayer burden. The project is going to cost over $20 million and will be picked up by ratepayers who don’t want or need the project in the first place. Virginia’s energy need is not increasing, rendering the new project useless and unnecessary.
Already, Virginia’s communities are battling against the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, Mountain Valley Pipeline, and Transco. Another rushed, irresponsible, dirty gas scheme is the last thing we need here in our state.
We’re already witnessing the confounding factors of fossil fuel pollution and the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of frontline communities who live near gas plants and compressor stations are at an increased risk of suffering severe coronavirus symptoms, which are worsened by the preexisting respiratory issues brought on by pollution. Public input is more important than ever.
The May 12 hearing, however, was held up by chaos on the phone lines, screen lag and a general technical unpreparedness on the part of the SCC. Those who called in to testify were kicked off the line. The livestream went black at times without explanation.
Also, the project is planned to go through rural areas like Charles City County, where internet connections and cell phone reception are known to be spotty and at times inaccessible.
The outcry after massive technical difficulties pressured the SCC to extend the public comment deadline and host another day of remote public testimony, but this is not enough. The only ethical thing to do right now is to postpone all proceedings until after the COVID-19 crisis has passed.
People are busy surviving right now. Many have lost their jobs or are struggling to make ends meet. Families are overwhelmed with the task of childcare as schools are closed. Essential workers are pushed to capacity. Those who are not suffering from the virus may have an infected loved one. A pipeline project is the last thing on anyone’s mind -- as it should be. Everyone who is going to be impacted by this project deserves an opportunity to weigh in. Maintaining the schedule set before the COVID-19 crisis descended simply does not allow for that.
There is going to be a future after COVID-19, as hard as it can be to envision in this moment. And in that future, Virginia’s energy should be a public issue, open to public feedback, debate, and deliberation. We should all be able to vie for options that guarantee the healthiest, safest future for our communities. The coronavirus has exposed the real dangers of putting profits before people, and that’s exactly the attitude driving these companies to push forward a dangerous pipeline project in the midst of a public health crisis. We must fight back and demand a democratic process, because as it stands, that’s far from what we’re receiving.
The writer is an organizer with Food and Water Watch.
