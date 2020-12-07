The Northern Virginia Transportation Alliance and Prince William Chamber of Commerce would like to address key facts regarding the propose Va. 28 that would extend Godwin Drive outside Manassas.
The goal of the bypass is to create an alternative to Va. 28, moving traffic off Va. 28 and around Manassas and Manassas Park rather than widening Va. 28, which would bring more traffic through those cities.
Fact: The Route 28/Godwin Drive bypass has been a key part of Prince William County’s Comprehensive Transportation Plan for decades and was included as one of the options to fix Va. 28 in Prince William County’s 2019 mobility bond, which received overwhelming support.
Fact: The 2017 Va. 28 Corridor Feasibility Study showed the bypass is the best way to reduce future traffic volume on Va. 28 at the lowest cost to Prince William County and the region.
Fact: The study also found that widening the existing Va. 28 will increase downtown Manassas traffic congestion, cost an extra $100 million and affect more than 100 businesses while providing only half the new capacity of the bypass.
Fact: The Virginia Department of Transportation recently conducted a Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions (STARS) study of Va. 28 in Prince William. Among the findings is that without the bypass, Va. 28 operational and safety improvements would provide only minimal congestion and time-saving benefits; that such benefits will be short-lived; and that bypass construction “will effectively accommodate future traffic growth in the study area.”
Fact: The current planning process has been transparent with extensive input and review from the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, Prince William and Fairfax Counties, Bull Run Regional Park, NOVA Park Authority, the Virginia Department of Transportation, Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, the Federal Highway Administration, OmniRide, Virginia Railway Express, the Commonwealth Transportation Board and the Virginia General Assembly.
Fact: Public meetings were held in Prince William and Fairfax counties in December 2018 to discuss the Va. 28 bypass option. In October 2019, Prince William held a public meeting detailing the project at Yorkshire Elementary School – just a few blocks from the proposed bypass.
Moving forward, Prince William County will invest several years in developing a design that best addresses community concerns and earns the required environmental approvals. Before construction can begin, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors will need to approve the final design.
In short, we believe the bypass has been proven to be the best option for Prince William County residents’ long-term mobility, economic prosperity and quality of life. We also believe that the county’s future decision-making should continue to be guided by facts and sound professional judgment.
At the end of the day, solving congestion on Va. 28 for the long-term should remain our community’s top priority.
Jason Stanford is president of the Northern Virginia Transportation Alliance, a nonprofit education and advocacy organization focused on building a 21st century transportation network in Northern Virginia. Ross Snare is senior director of operations & government affairs for the Prince William Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.