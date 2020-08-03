Prince William County needs a department of mobility, not a department of highway paving. Since the Shirley Highway reached the Occoquan River in 1949, we have paved and paved, at great expense to the environment and taxpayers. Has traffic congestion been eliminated? The answer to this is no. Expanding highways is not the answer to creating livable communities with sustainable transportation.
Under the last board of county supervisors, the scheme was to keep building new roads and widening old roads. Everyone knew it would not “fix” the highways, but land speculators could get rezonings for building new subdivisions if the county would plan to pave more roads. Expanding roads will not solve congestion; that is a lesson learned from several decades of previous road projects in the region and across the country.
However, if the county’s land use planning remains isolated from transportation planning, we will just keep repeating the old mistake. A citizen-led, multi-modal transportation advisory commission, similar to those in Fairfax and Arlington counties and the City of Alexandria, could increase transparency and citizen involvement in determining how Prince William will grow and how its residents, workers and visitors will travel.
So, what is plan B, if “build roads, build new houses, create new congestion, build roads, build new houses…” does not work?
The county’s strategic plan is clear – build live-work-play communities that locate housing together with stores and offices so people can walk and bike more -- rather than drive everywhere for daily living. Invest in increasing the number of jobs within the county, rather than funding more roads that incentivize long commutes. We need smart growth planning.
On Aug. 4 the supervisors are considering a proposal that would repeat the mistakes of the past. They could approve alignment 2B of the Va. 28 bypass/Godwin Drive extension, to build a new commuter highway through the flood-prone Flat Branch stream valley. At least 54 homes would be destroyed, and many more would be degraded by increased traffic noise and air pollution.
A community with affordable housing, including a trailer park, would be disrupted so commuters from Fauquier and other counties can temporarily drive a bit faster through Prince William. Over 6 acres of wetlands would be filled in, impacting the natural environment and resilience to climate change. A noise wall would be constructed from Sudley Road to Bull Run, blocking all potential bike and pedestrian access across the highway barrier except at a Lomond Drive intersection.
The traffic analysis report indicates that the alternative 2B commuter bypass would create clogged, “failing” intersections on existing Godwin Drive at all four new Godwin Drive extension intersections, and along Centreville Road in Fairfax County (between the north end of the bypass and Interstate-66). If this bypass is approved, a future “fix Godwin Drive” campaign will require even more funding – hundreds of millions for more highway paving. New flyover ramps might have to be added to the interchange of Va. 28 and Prince William Parkway/Va. 234 Bypass, and Godwin Drive between Nokesville Road and Sudley Road would need widening and intersection improvements . This is not a smart growth approach.
There are better alternatives, including these recent VDOT STARS study recommendations for Centreville Road in Yorkshire. To stop repeating mistakes and to start applying lessons already learned, the new supervisors need to vote no on Alternative 2B and pursue new innovative solutions.
Residents want livable communities that are great places to work, live, play, and raise a family. Prince William County residents want a sustainable environment that provides a resilient approach to the effects of climate change.
Holt, of Bristow, is chairman of Active Prince William, which advocates for creating more livable and sustainable communities by improving infrastructure for active transportation, transit and healthy lifestyles within Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park.
