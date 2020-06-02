Unrest is the resort of the unheard. I hear you. I hear the grief and the pain of our brothers and sisters who have been hurting since they were brought to this country in chains. I will keep listening and acting and fighting for change.
I want to thank the many law enforcement officers who are doing a good job. We saw police march together with the people in Norfolk and in New Jersey. But over the last two days, we saw some law enforcement officers across our country choose to escalate rather than de-escalate. What happens when the cameras aren’t on? We cannot write off a few bad apples when those bad apples have guns. Every profession has accountability, and it is not anti-law enforcement to ask for oversight. In every ZIP code in America, police have the power to take and ruin lives.
Many people of color and I myself have been pulled over because police could not believe that someone who looked like us could live in the neighborhoods we do. Racial profiling is real, and we need both systemic and specific change. I am still working to pass a bill that would require police to report racial data on any use of force or discharge of a weapon.
We can’t measure what is truly going on without facts, and we cannot have trust without transparency. But this is only one reform, and I promise to keep working with people of color and with law enforcement officials to enact more. We need the input of the organizers and pastors and others who have been working in these spaces. We need to value the voices of the families who have been hurt. We need equitable access to education and health care and employment and housing. It will take a statewide village to undo centuries of discrimination and hate.
Please stay safe and take care of each other, our businesses and our communities. And for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, I will keep saying your names.
The writer, a Democrat, represents the 31st District, which includes parts of Prince William and Fauquier counties, in the Virginia House of Delegates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.