The 2020 Virginia General Assembly will convene in about a month, and legislators are now preparing bills to propose. Many constituents and advocacy groups are also proposing legislation.
Two weeks ago, I reported on some of the bigger issues we are likely to tackle. In this column, I am covering a few of the bills that I will introduce. I will discuss more in future columns.
In the 2018 and 2019 sessions, we came very close to passing legislation prohibiting drivers from having a phone in their hand in a moving vehicle. In the last session, we approved legislation to prohibit this in construction zones, but Speaker Kirk Cox killed it by ruling Gov. Ralph Northam’s attempt to widen it to all highways not germane. It will pass this session.
I will propose several predatory lending reforms. Using Native American tribes as fronts, online lenders continue to make loans over the internet in Virginia at over 400 percent interest rates and requiring far off tribal arbitration for disputes. Other states have enacted consumer protections, including steps to rein in interest rates, fees, collection practices and repeat loans.
I will introduce bills to curb firearm violence. The Unite the Right March in Charlottesville coupled with the four-armed men who appeared at the Alexandria farmers market in September underscore the need for local governments to have the ability to prohibit firearms at permitted public events.
Second, suicide is the leading cause of firearm death in Virginia. One of my bills will allow people to place themselves on a “do-not-sell” list for firearms so they cannot be sold a gun if they have a moment of weakness. Third, Virginia’s Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is still allowing permittees to license duck blinds in counties and areas where duck hunting is illegal under local ordinances. I will introduce legislation to fix this along with Del. Paul Krizek, D-44th, of Fairfax County.
I will introduce a bill to create a new public defenders’ office for Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. Virginia currently has 25 public defenders’ offices, but Virginia’s second-largest jurisdiction does not. A public defenders’ office will professionalize defense representation, improve justice outcomes and cost taxpayers little more than funding private court-appointed counsel.
In the late 1990s, Virginia required the use of alternative sentencing analyses to inform judges when convicted defendants should be considered for non-prison sentences. Over time, judges have ignored these recommendations more than they followed them. I will carry legislation requiring the state to assemble data on judicial use of this data and require probation officers to provide findings about the costs of various sentencing alternatives to the courts before a judge renders a final sentence in a case. This would hopefully encourage more informed decision-making and better outcomes.
Virginia’s civil justice system should also be modernized. Virginia and Mississippi are the only states in America that do not allow class-action lawsuits. Virginia also still adheres to ancient doctrines that punish largely innocent collision victims, and we have not adjusted Virginia’s auto insurance minimum policy limits since the 1970s, when medical care and vehicles cost a fraction of what they do today. This allows wrongdoers to escape responsibility and leaves innocent collision victims holding the bag for the cost of their own injuries.
Virginia’s three boards governing mental health professionals issued regulations prohibiting therapies that attempt to change one’s sexual orientation, known as “conversion therapy.” We need to put that prohibition into law to ensure it will not be reversed. I will introduce that bill.
For the last four sessions, I have introduced legislation to address the lack of available driving permits for many of my immigrant constituents.
Since 2014, Maryland and the District of Columbia have allowed driving permits to anyone who can show that they pay taxes, pass a driving test and pay fees. My bill has died in committee by one vote each year. I am hopeful the new majority will mean a better outcome.
It is an honor to serve as your state senator. Please email me at scott@scottsurovell.org if you have any questions or feedback.
The writer, a Democrat, is a state senator representing the 36th District, which includes parts of Fairfax, Prince William and Stafford counties.
(1) comment
PLEASE act on all of those recommendations. Particularly the cell phone restrictions. There is no excuse to be holding a phone and driving.
