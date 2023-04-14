Ken Nixon Jr.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness of the importance of mental health and promote the need for more comprehensive mental health services. In Virginia, Prince William County is leading the way in expanding access to crisis services with the planned opening of a new adult and youth crisis receiving center in 2024. This center will serve Prince William County and other jurisdictions within Virginia’s state health region 2.

