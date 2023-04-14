May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness of the importance of mental health and promote the need for more comprehensive mental health services. In Virginia, Prince William County is leading the way in expanding access to crisis services with the planned opening of a new adult and youth crisis receiving center in 2024. This center will serve Prince William County and other jurisdictions within Virginia’s state health region 2.
The importance of crisis services cannot be overstated. When individuals experience a mental health crisis, providing immediate and effective care is crucial. However, all too often, individuals struggling with mental health issues are left to navigate an inadequate and fragmented care system, leading to increased suffering and even tragic outcomes.
The new crisis receiving center, to be housed in the old Gander Mountain store near Potomac Mills, is a step in the right direction. It will provide a vital resource for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis, offering round-the-clock access to emergency mental health services. The center will also provide follow-up care and help individuals access community-based mental health resources, such as counseling and support groups.
But while the new crisis receiving center is a significant milestone, it is only a down payment on the investment needed to build a community-based mental health system. The need for comprehensive mental health services in our communities has never been greater. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical importance of mental health and wellness, with rates of depression, anxiety and suicide increasing sharply over the past year.
To truly address the mental health crisis in our communities, we must prioritize investing in mental health services and building a comprehensive, community-based care system in all of our health regions, including Virginia’s Health Region 1, which includes Fauquier County.
We also need to address the stigma surrounding mental illness, which can prevent individuals from seeking care and getting the help they need. Mental health should be treated as an essential component of overall health and wellness with resources and support available to all who need it.
Expanding access to mental health services requires a coordinated effort between policymakers, healthcare providers and community organizations. We must work together to ensure that individuals experiencing a mental health crisis have access to the care they need, regardless of where they live or their financial means.
As a Virginia resident, I am heartened to see a general bipartisan consensus around funding and transforming Virginia's mental health care system. Suppose everything holds, and the General Assembly finalizes the state budget. In that case, the state will make critical investments of more than $80 million toward building or expanding community-based crisis centers throughout the state’s five health regions.
As someone who grew up with a mother who suffered from severe mental illness, I can tell you that the cost of inaction is too high. We cannot continue to throw people with mental illness and addiction into a broken system that only perpetuates their suffering. We must decriminalize mental illness and addiction and provide people with the care and support they need to recover.
Mental Health Awareness Month is a critical reminder of the importance of mental health and wellness. The new crisis receiving center in Prince William County is a significant milestone. Now more than ever, we need to double down on our efforts to prioritize mental health, expand access to mental health services and provide individuals with care and support.
The Rev. Kenneth Nixon is a resident of Manassas, a clergy member with Virginians Organized for Interfaith Community Engagement, or VOICE, and the author of “Born Into Crisis, a Memoir.”
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.