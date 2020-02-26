Last week the Senate Judiciary Committee considered a House of Delegates’ bill to regulate assault rifles and other firearm attachments. I have always supported stronger regulation of assault rifles.
I lived through the 2002 D.C. sniper attacks, crouching in my car while getting gas to avoid being shot. In 2016, three Prince William County police officers, including one of my constituents, were shot with an AR-15. Officer Ashley Guindon was killed on her first day on the job. I do not support civilian ownership of weapons of war that are unnecessary for hunting or self-protection.
Experts estimate that there are 5 to 10 million assault weapons in the U.S., including at least 100,000 in Virginia. The proposed House bill made it a felony to sell or transfer assault weapons, certain magazines and silencers, and had no buyback program for assault rifles. It also would have made it a felony to possess certain magazines and silencers after two years.
We repeatedly advised the House that the votes did not exist in the Senate, but the House chose to send the bill over by a one vote margin with three House Democrats voting “no” and one not voting.
In our chamber, multiple senators were concerned that the House bill did not “grandfather” guns owned by existing owners and did not specify legal disposal rules. They also questioned the absence of an explicit, funded, gun buyback program, which could turn a ban into a constitutional taking requiring government compensation.
Also, senators pointed out that many of the assault weapon features described in the bill are also found on other types of weapons, which would likely create confusion for law enforcement officers and civilians and make it unclear exactly which guns were banned.
Such senators were clear they would not support the bill to ban assault weapons this session. The bill was also not endorsed by or a priority for Moms Demand Action, Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence, or Everytown for Gun Safety.
I joined three Democratic senators on the Judiciary Committee to continue the bill to the 2021 session and refer it to the state Crime Commission so that experts can refine and clarify the bill. That will also give us time to hold fuller public hearings over the summer or fall.
We expect the Crime Commission to fully analyze and clarify the bill to carry out our intent. I am wholly committed to seeing this through, and we did not “kill the assault weapons bill.”
We have made significant progress on firearm violence prevention. We have passed (1) universal background checks, (2) reinstated Virginia’s “one-gun-a-month” purchase limit, (3) emergency risk protection or “red flag” orders, (4) authorized local governments to regulate guns in public buildings, parks and events, (5) allowed firearm forfeiture during protective order proceedings, (6) banned bump stocks, and (7) increased penalties for child access to guns.
Legislation to broaden the crimes that surrender firearms rights in connection with misdemeanor stalking and sexual battery convictions are pending along with my voluntary “Do Not Sell” list legislation. Passing these bills is unprecedented and historic.
With two weeks left, we have two dozen major bills on education, transportation, energy, environment, labor, criminal justice reform, equity and a $110 billion budget to consider.
The legislature has sent at least 15 of my bills to Gov. Ralph Northam, including my legislation to prohibit holding a cell phone while driving and a bill banning conversion therapy.
My legislation to tighten up Virginia’s loose predatory lending laws awaits the governor’s signature, and predatory lending establishments, like those dotting the U.S. 1 corridor, must stop charging 120-400% interest rates on 6-month loans and will likely pack up and leave.
Both the House and Senate budgets include my initiative to conduct a study to extend the Blue Line Metro to Prince William County.
The Senate also approved over $1.2 billion in new funding for K-12, a 3% pay raise for teachers, 200 new school counselors, $81 million for subsidized preschool and $96 million for free community college for some disadvantaged students.
We voted to create Medicaid-funded adult dental coverage, a 5% pay increase for home health care workers and increased mental health care funding. We proposed the largest contribution ever to the Water Quality Improvement Fund. A joint House-Senate committee will now resolve the differences in the two budget bills.
This is an historic session. I hope you will email your comments to me at scott@scottsurovell.org.
The writer, a Democrat, represents the 36th District, which includes parts of Fairfax, Prince William and Stafford counties, in the state Senate.
