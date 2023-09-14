Photo_Opinion_Guest_Jefferson.JPG

Deshundra Jefferson is the Democratic nominee for chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

 courtesy

Prince William County is at a crossroads, and we need effective leadership to guide us forward.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(2) comments

wawright
wawright

Deshundra Jefferson represents precisely what Prince William County craves at this juncture.

The current Board of County Supervisors is in desperate need of reform. Ann Wheeler has severely damaged the Democratic brand here by pushing a donor/developer-centric agenda over the needs of our citizens. She has pitted parties and regions against each other, feigning allegiance to progressive causes while exploiting the division to advance corporate interests.

Thankfully, the Wheeler model has been exposed and rejected, but we haven’t yet seen much evidence that Democratic supervisors have freed themselves from her orbit. They would be wise to acknowledge that primary voters passed the leadership torch to Deshundra.

It’s time for the Democratic supervisors to follow Deshundra’s lead and pivot to a more citizen-friendly focus. No more expending your time and political capital carrying Ann Wheeler’s water while basic issues in your districts are neglected.

Put the people first and they will reward you with loyal support. Put political fealty to a discredited mentor first and you will be on the outside looking in before you know it.

Report Add Reply
PWCTaxpayer
PWCTaxpayer

Exactly the kind of leadership this moment calls for. Thank you for stepping up, Ms. Jefferson.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.