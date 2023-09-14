Prince William County is at a crossroads, and we need effective leadership to guide us forward.
We deserve leaders who recognize that we are an increasingly diverse county and who understand that is an asset rather than a threat.
We want leaders who are willing to understand the day-to-day needs of residents.
And we need leaders who recognize that we, as a county, cannot continue to play it small. As the region grows, we too must grow. But we desperately need policies to balance our desire to grow with our obligation to protect our quality of life.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has two very important jobs: One is to manage our county resources – our budget being the most important – and the second is land use.
Let’s start with the budget. Our budget is a statement of principles. It’s hard to watch our teachers and first responders plead for a raise each year. We need to make sure we are paying them fairly and in line with neighboring jurisdictions. We are facing a shortage of qualified personnel, putting our kids and our safety at stake.
We also need to be better stewards of our tax revenue so that residents don’t continue to unfairly shoulder the burden. There’s been a lot of talk about expanding our commercial tax base, and I’m all for it. But let’s not go for what’s easy over what is right for our county.
When the board of county supervisors makes land use decisions, they need to think about exactly what they are leaving for the next generation. Are they leaving problems to be solved or opportunities to grow?
I’m afraid that there will be too many problems left to be solved.
The cost of living is rising, and a shortage of obtainable housing is hurting working families. We need to build housing that creates more opportunities for homeownership, which would create stronger community ties and allow individuals and families to build equity.
We are also on the fast track towards rapid industrialization, particularly in the western end of the county, that has been tearing our county apart. There’s a place for data centers, just not anywhere they so desire. Data centers can provide a huge benefit to the county if – and only if –they are located in the right areas and are taxed appropriately.
Building data centers next to schools, homes, retirement communities and national parks does not support the greater good. I remain a vocal opponent of the Prince William Digital Gateway and similar projects with good reason. This shouldn’t be viewed as an issue that only affects a handful of people.
A community is defined as “a feeling of fellowship with others.” It’s more than feeling – it is a sense of purpose that binds us together. We have to ask ourselves who benefits when we are projecting anger and blame onto other residents we’ve never met.
The east versus west divide is troubling, as division always is. It’s a narrative that only creates more problems rather than opportunities.
We should absolutely revitalize older areas of our county and invest more in rehabilitating our older schools. We should also add and expand amenities as the western end of the county continues to grow. Let’s not frame this as an “us” versus “them” issue.
Prince William County’s future lies in overcoming the challenges that have held us back and seizing opportunities that could make us more prosperous.
The road ahead will determine who we will ultimately become. Let’s choose to move forward.
Deshundra Jefferson is a resident of Montclair and the Democratic nominee for chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in the upcoming Nov. 7 election.
Editor’s note: The Prince William Times has invited Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, the Republican nominee for county board chair, to write an op-ed sharing her vision of the county. Lawson has accepted our invitation, and her piece will be published in an upcoming issue of the Prince William Times.
(2) comments
Deshundra Jefferson represents precisely what Prince William County craves at this juncture.
The current Board of County Supervisors is in desperate need of reform. Ann Wheeler has severely damaged the Democratic brand here by pushing a donor/developer-centric agenda over the needs of our citizens. She has pitted parties and regions against each other, feigning allegiance to progressive causes while exploiting the division to advance corporate interests.
Thankfully, the Wheeler model has been exposed and rejected, but we haven’t yet seen much evidence that Democratic supervisors have freed themselves from her orbit. They would be wise to acknowledge that primary voters passed the leadership torch to Deshundra.
It’s time for the Democratic supervisors to follow Deshundra’s lead and pivot to a more citizen-friendly focus. No more expending your time and political capital carrying Ann Wheeler’s water while basic issues in your districts are neglected.
Put the people first and they will reward you with loyal support. Put political fealty to a discredited mentor first and you will be on the outside looking in before you know it.
Exactly the kind of leadership this moment calls for. Thank you for stepping up, Ms. Jefferson.
