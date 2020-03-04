Virginia is famously marketed as a place for lovers, but it’s time to make the commonwealth a place for working families.
No matter what you look like, where you live or what you do for a living, every person in Virginia should be able to thrive with good-family sustaining jobs, access to affordable healthcare and a strong voice on their jobs and in their communities.
However, stagnant wages and attacks on working people and our loved ones makes this common goal virtually impossible for many Virginians to reach. OxFam America ranked Virginia as the worst state for workers two years in a row. Our current minimum wage is the lowest in the country compared to the typical cost of living in the state. If we want to make Virginia a better place, lawmakers must raise our minimum wage to $15 an hour statewide and make it easier for all working people to improve their jobs and lives by joining a union and collectively bargaining.
As a wheelchair attendant at Dulles International Airport and a social worker with Fairfax County, we know firsthand the challenges working people face in providing for our loved ones, especially in households where we’re caring for both children and older parents and family members with disabilities. We also know how important unions and living wages are to addressing these needs.
There is a lot of pressure placed on working families like ours in the commonwealth. There's also a lot of pressure placed on older adults and people with disabilities and social workers as a result of high caseloads and underfunded staffing levels. When we have high caseloads and fewer people, our clients aren't afforded the dignity and quality care they deserve.
Wheelchair attendants at Dulles also face challenges in giving older adults and people with disabilities the respect, attention and care they deserve because we’re under pressure to get to the next person. We do our best to speak up for our clients and travelers, but it’s hard to be strong advocates when you’re only one person. It’s the reason why so many wheelchair attendants and other support staff at Dulles airport have successfully fought to form unions. It’s also why public service employees have been joining together across racial, regional and occupational lines to call on lawmakers to make it easier for us to stand together.
Earlier this month, the House of Delegates passed HB 582, a bill to give state and local public service workers the freedom to collectively bargain. Virginia is one of three states that bans teachers, probation officers, firefighters and other public sector employees from bargaining.
If we had the right to collectively bargain, it would move Virginia forward. When public employees have the ability to sit at the table with our employers, we can use our frontline expertise to have a real voice and recommend the resources needed to serve our communities better and more efficiently. We can advocate for things that benefit the entire community, such as smaller class sizes, up-to-date public safety equipment, and increased staffing in medical facilities. With the support of a union we’re able to speak up for Virginia’s most vulnerable citizens as well as those who love them.
In addition to making it easier for us to stand together in unions, the General Assembly must pass legislation to raise the state minimum wage to $15. Higher wages would be life-changing for those who transport elderly, sick and travelers with disabilities through the airport. Most people don’t realize when traveling through Virginia’s airports that wheelchair attendants rely on tips from passengers. Making less than the minimum wage often leaves us struggling to take care of our families.
Raising Virginia's minimum wage would also be life-changing for nearly 1.3 million other working parents, grandparents and other people across the commonwealth who struggle to pay rent, buy groceries and cover other basic essentials.
Virginia is ranked as the nation’s best state for business. Shouldn’t it be the best state for working families, too? It’s time for lawmakers to rebalance our rigged system, strengthen our economy and empower everyday people. That’s something to love.
Brook Shifera works as a wheelchair attendant at Dulles Airport and lives in Falls Church. Tammie Wondong works in Fairfax County’s Adult and Aging Division and is a resident of Prince William County.
