It has been four months since the Centers for Disease Control confirmed the first case of coronavirus disease, called COVID-19, in the United States. As of May 11, more than 800 Virginians have died, 3,200 have been hospitalized and more than 25,000 have tested positive for this virus.
Only about 1.7% of Virginians, or 147,000, have been tested. Our hospitalization rate has continued to climb with more than 1,500 people currently in the hospital. The rate of infection has slowed, but this virus has hit our community very unevenly.
While nearly every Virginia locality has seen infections, infections have mostly been concentrated. While Northern Virginia has the highest raw number of infections, outbreaks on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Shenandoah Valley and Northern Neck are proportionally more severe than they are here. Several of our prisons, local jails and juvenile detention facilities have experienced outbreaks and four inmates being held for non-violent offenses have died.
Disproportionate impacts
The Hispanic community has been disproportionately, adversely affected. Neighborhood Health operates a clinic on U.S. 1 on Beacon Hill. Although only 50% of their patients are Latino, 90% of their positive tests have been Latinos and 74% of those tested lack health insurance. The Northern Virginia ZIP codes with the highest concentrations of positive tests also have largest numbers of Latino residents including the U.S. 1 corridor, Manassas, Herndon and Bailey’s Crossroads.
This week, I will be working with other legislators who represent significant Latino constituents to ask our state and local governments to target more resources on these communities. For example, one recent study showed we could reduce infection rates by 80% if everyone simply wore a mask. We can deploy mobile clinics and can also improve communications.
Unemployment has also been uneven. Friday’s unemployment data showed that the unemployment rate in the Latino community is 18.9%, 16.7% among African American workers and 14% for white and Asian workers. However, for people with a high school degree or less, unemployment is between 17-21% while for people with a college degree, it is 8.4%.
While more than $12 billion of Payroll Protection Program loans have been approved for Virginia businesses, the funds for those loans will be exhausted by mid-June and with consumer spending declining, our economy will likely struggle to recover.
All pandemic experts say that we cannot have economic stability without controlling the virus, and we cannot control the virus without sufficient testing and contact tracing. Daily testing in Virginia is averaging up but was mostly below what Gov. Ralph Northam says we need, and Virginia has hired only 325 of 1,275 needed contact tracers. I believe hospitalization numbers should be consistently declining plus adequate testing and contact tracing in operation before the economy is reopened.
Information and tests
You can locate a clinic to be tested for COVID-19 on the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 website, https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/. There are seven locations in the 36th Senate District that offer testing.
Thank you for your patience as we continue to respond to this evolving threat and its consequences. Please look out for your neighbors and those in our community who need help. Please consider others and wear a mask if you are in public.
The writer, a Democrat, has represented the 36thDistrict, which includes parts of Fairfax, Prince William and Stafford counties, in the state Senate since 2016 and can be reached at scott@scottsurovell.org.
