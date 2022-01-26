GUEST OPINION: Ken Burns doesn’t live in Prince William

Filmmaker Ken Burns’ latest gift to the Confederacy is a letter to our Prince William Board of County Supervisors against a proposal to allow data centers adjacent to Manassas National Battlefield Park. The “PW Digital Gateway” would allow data centers on land adjacent to (not in) the battlefield – similar to the Gainesville Crossing data centers now under construction near the battlefield at Pageland Lane and Interstate 66.
The National Park Service does not own the land in the area included in the PW Digital Gateway proposal. In fact, the NPS may only purchase an additional 9.8 acres of land immediately adjacent to the park’s western side, as designated by the enacting federal statute.
As a renowned and respected documentary filmmaker, Mr. Burns in his documentaries has been fair, showing conflicting views on each side of a story. It is therefore disappointing that his letter didn’t include the perspectives of farmers and residents who support this economic initiative.
Make no mistake: Pageland Lane WILL be widened someday soon regardless of any proposed development. Anyone traversing Pageland Lane – especially during rush hour – would be stuck at either end in long lines of trucks or commuter traffic on the edge of the battlefield. In fact, the battlefield’s own long-standing master plan specifically calls and advocates for creating a battlefield bypass along Pageland Lane. Such a bypass is also in VDOT’s long range plans and strongly endorsed by our neighbors to the north: Loudoun County.
The proposed bypass, the voluminous, unsafe traffic, the need for more balanced fiscal policies and increased commercial tax base, plus the need to create long-term jobs in the county, were all considerations that led the supervisors to approve Gainesville Crossing, a 3-million-square-foot data center complex immediately adjacent to the battlefield.
The question now is how and for what use will our land be developed?
Higher-density housing beyond the current single-home-per-10-acres restriction would flood the county’s school system. Distribution centers would put thousands more tractor-trailers on the roads.
The comprehensive plan application property owners filed to allow new data centers along Pageland Lane asks county officials to restrict the height of new data centers in the area. It also requests tree-line buffers to protect the battlefield’s viewshed and would result in far less traffic than other potential uses. It would also bring the county game-changing increases in tax revenue, local jobs, opportunities and equity for all county residents.
Too many county residents have long commutes on overcrowded roads to work in neighboring counties. We must invest in our infrastructure, which has lagged behind our explosive growth for far too long. We need new and improved schools, more teachers, and better opportunities for our children. We need to pay for approved but unfunded parks and greenways. The projected increase in commercial tax revenue will help us achieve all this and more.
Data centers bring less traffic than many other uses; a single fast-food restaurant generates significantly more traffic daily than a fully occupied data center, and we have plenty of drive-thrus already in Prince William! Data centers provide long-term, high-tech, high-paying jobs for county residents.
The PW Digital Gateway proposes development near the battlefield, which is the case with so many other historic sites. Vicksburg National Battlefield has a Motel 6, Super 8, Hampton Inn and Popeye’s adjacent. Fredericksburg has a UPS across the street. Gettysburg National Military Park has a McDonald's, Wendy’s, KFC and Best Western at its doors. Lexington & Concord Battlefield (Minuteman National Park) has Hanscom Air Force Base.
The PW Digital Gateway application proposes leaving hundreds of feet of tree buffers to protect the battlefield’s viewshed.
Our nation’s history is important to us all – and one we need to remember lest we find ourselves repeating it. A conversation is needed that goes well beyond statues and hallowed ground regarding honoring and celebrating those who fought on the side of slavery. However, it is also wrong for the largest majority-minority community in Virginia to insist that the people of color, who largely reside in the eastern end of the county, continue to carry a heavier than necessary tax burden, send their children to overcrowded and underfunded schools, and seek employment at jobs with intolerable commutes so that people in the western part of the county don't have to endure a data centers next to a “glorified” battlefield of the Confederacy's epic quest to preserve slavery.
The Manassas battlefield should be preserved as a lesson, and it has been. It is federally protected land. However, its focus on the past makes it static and unbending, and it fails to provide the full range of recreational opportunities people want.
Filmmaker Ken Burns has done much to tell the stories we share as Americans, both the painful and the powerful parts, and his opinion is valuable. However, he is one man speaking on an important local topic from hundreds of miles away and without taking the time to fully research all the issues. We longtime residents of Prince William County are working to create opportunities for our nearly half a million residents right here at home.
Nicki Bland and Page Snyder are residents of Pageland and two of the 80 landowners who have asked the Prince William Board of County Supervisors to replan their properties for data centers. This piece was written with the support of residents who reside on Pageland Lane and in the following subdivisions: Dominique Estates, Trappers Ridge, Catharpin Farms, Marble Hill and Haddenfield Estates.
