There are a lot of news and social postings on traffic every day in Northern Virginia. However, one of the most ingenious commuter systems has been overlooked for decades. If we hope to dissuade commuters from single-occupancy vehicles, we have to rethink our strategies and better promote and support slugging along with carpools, vanpools and public transit.
Slugging is a mode of commuting in Northern Virginia in which commuters along I-95 corridor line up at designated “sluglines” at park-and-ride lots to get to destinations including the Pentagon, Rosslyn, Crystal City and key D.C. locations.
Drivers pick up riders for free to fulfill the I-95 Express Lanes’ HOV-3 requirements, allowing them to use the toll lanes for free. Riders get a fast, flexible and free ride. Both riders and drivers save a lot in both money and time.
To put slugging in perspective, its daily ridership, at about 20,000, is similar to that of the Virginia Railway Express, which had about 19,000 daily riders in 2019. Slugging removes about 6,500 vehicles from I-95 every day.
The work culture is changing. Information workers in the DC-Metro area have flexible hours; some work four, 10-hours days. Telework is on the rise. In 2000, only 1% of DMV was teleworking, now about 17% of Virginians telework at least one day a week.
New technology, high-speed internet and remote access have given employees flexibility to accomplish their work from any location. Parents stagger their schedules to align with their kids’ daycare, school and activity schedules. Slugging provides a better work-life balance for parents to switch their commuting time based on the kids’, work or even each other’s schedules.
To fix traffic congestion, we should take all modes of transportation, technology and modern work environments into consideration and recognize slugging for what it is: an important strategy for daily commuting.
To better facilitate slugging, local and state policy makers must:
- Design park-and-ride lots to include safe, secure and adequately-sized pickup and drop-off points for slugging riders and drivers that are marked with appropriate signage, such as the one at the Pentagon.
- Designate slug pickup locations along the Interstate 66 corridor to encourage slugging during temporary Metro shutdowns and to prepare for 2022, when the Interstate 66 express lanes will switch from HOV-2 to HOV-3.
- Designate curbside staging areas for afternoon slugline pickups from Tysons, Springfield, Rosslyn and Crystal City.
- Develop policy across federal and regional transportation departments to support slugging with the necessary infrastructure and signage needed for successful morning and evening sluglines in both the I-95 and I-66 corridors.
Slugging helps the Pentagon lead the region with the lowest number of single-passenger vehicle trips, with just 34% of its workers commuting that way compared to 54% of federal employees overall and 73% of all commuters in the D.C. area.
The Pentagon’s leadership supports slugging, knowing that fewer than 50% of the sluggers actually work at the Pentagon.
It’s time that our state lawmakers and other regional leaders see the potential in slugging and better promote it to reduce carbon emissions and commute times.
Kandasamy, of Woodbridge, is administrator of the Sluglines website and Facebook page and a frequent slugger.
