GUEST OPINION: Independent thinking about Independent Hill

For far too long, the discourse surrounding responsibly managing growth and conserving our greenspaces has centered around doing nothing. It has taken years for planners and community members to develop a plan that would bring quality jobs, attainable housing and expanded parkland, but three supervisors would have you believe that doing nothing is the better choice.
It isn’t.
This Tuesday, March 16, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted to approve the Independent Hill Small Area Plan. As with the Dale City Small Area Plan, which brought together communities in the Occoquan and Neabsco districts, the Independent Hill Small Area Plan is an opportunity for folks in the Coles and Potomac districts to come together and craft a joint vision of what they want their community to look like in the future.
If implemented properly, the plan sets out to address various needs for the Va. 234 corridor in the mid-county area by building more pedestrian-friendly mobility infrastructure, such as trails and sidewalks; creating much-needed space for industrial and technology jobs; and allowing for the development of a mixed-use village that offers a wide variety of housing types.
It also seeks to address protecting and celebrating the environmental assets of the area by providing connections to existing outdoor recreational areas, trails.
The plan also calls for designating 120 acres in the rural area as “parks and open space,” creating the opportunity to expand Prince William Forest Park.
At a time when the demand for public parkland has only grown, doing nothing or deferring is a poor short-sighted choice. If we do nothing, that land will likely be developed into another sprawling suburban neighborhood, putting an important Chesapeake Bay Protection Area in jeopardy and providing no additional buffer between Prince William Forest Park and the Va. 234 corridor.
With a commuter lot only 10 minutes away, and Interstate 95 not much farther, Independent Hill has the potential to become a unique, destination community that already has access to major transit options. It would also uplift the area around the Prince William County school division’s Edward L. Kelly Leadership Center by providing walkable housing and shopping amenities to the school division’s administrative workforce.
Denying or deferring the Independent Hill Small Area Plan would once again be abdicating our responsibility to responsibly manage the growth of our county.
Doing nothing should no longer be an option if Prince William is to prosper.
The writer, a Democrat, represents the Occoquan District on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
