Last month, Prince William officials held a community engagement session on possible scenarios for the future of the rural crescent -- the rural, western stretch of the county where development is limited to one home per 10 acres. One idea presented was to preserve land through a “purchase of development rights” program that would allow landowners to voluntarily sell conservation easements that would extinguish future development rights, keep farmland open for production and protect land and water resources to the benefit of all.
PDR programs are an effective, proven technique for protecting important lands. Neighboring Fauquier County provides a useful example of a successful PDR program in Virginia. There, the county has purchased conservation easements on 73 farms since 2002, protecting 13,177 acres of farmland and extinguishing 660 development rights.
Most of the farms enrolled in Fauquier’s PDR program are in southern part of the county, home to many of Fauquier’s production farms. This result is by design, as the county seeks to promote the long-term viability of the county’s agricultural sector. Ensuring the future availability of quality farmland is an obvious prerequisite for meeting this objective.
Many farmers who participate in the program use their PDR payment as capital to expand their farm operation, making PDR programs an invaluable economic development tool. A great example in Fauquier is the Smith family -- fifth-generation dairy farmers who operate Cool Lawn Farm near Remington. Through their participation in the PDR program, they have acquired additional farmland and expanded into value-added agriculture, including their Moo-Thru retail operation on U.S. 29 that sells ice cream made from their milk production.
Some might say it is too late to save Prince William County’s rural crescent as an agricultural area; that today there are too few farms and no hope for a vibrant rural, agricultural economy. Not true. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s most recent Census of Agriculture (2017), there are more than 300 farm operations in Prince William County, with more than 22,800 acres in production. The average farm size is 75 acres, more than large enough to support the type of high-value fruit and vegetable operations that benefit from Prince William’s proximity to the Washington metropolitan area.
The time has never been better to pursue a PDR program. Under the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, more commonly known as the farm bill, some $450 million will be available annually through the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program for localities, landowners and others to purchase conservation easements that conserve farmland and protect water quality. Between the ACEP and other state and federal funding sources, localities can leverage a modest investment to great returns for conservation and agriculture.
PDR programs also serve as a wise investment for localities. Every development right extinguished through a PDR program is one fewer residential household that requires county services, such as police and public schools. Fauquier County has found that this modest investment in conservation, combined with focusing growth in areas like Warrenton, has helped to avoid higher annual operating costs and has been good for the county's overall fiscal picture.
A robust Prince William PDR program has the potential to produce in the rural crescent the type of conservation and economic development benefits realized in Fauquier County. But, there is no need to look exclusively to neighbors for examples. Across Virginia, 22 localities have PDR programs, from Virginia Beach in the tidewater area to Clarke County in the Shenandoah Valley. The design of the programs vary depending on location, but all have in common some form of payment to farmers who volunteer to limit the conversion of their farms to suburban development now and in the future.
PDR programs provide multiple economic, fiscal and environmental benefits to local communities. With the opportunity to leverage a modest local investment, Prince William should not wait any longer to see how a PDR program can help conserve the rural character and promote the agricultural economy of the county’s rural crescent.
The writer serves as the Piedmont Environmental Council’s land conservation officer in Loudoun and Fauquier counties. He directed Loudoun County’s Purchase of Development Rights program, which protected, through conservation easements, more than 2,400 acres of Loudoun's nationally recognized historic and scenic landscapes, including nearly 1,000 acres of natural areas and historic sites that are now open to the public to see, visit and experience.
(1) comment
If only Prince William County would be willing to commit to such a sensible plan......cheaper for taxpayers in the long run, incentivizes rural commercial opportunities AND it protects open space.
