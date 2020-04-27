Morning traffic on Dale Boulevard heading to I-95 has eased considerably, and the commuter parking lot on the corner of U.S. 1 and Va. 234 is nearly empty during the work week.
Ridership on PRTC buses is down. The slug lines seem like a distant memory.
At the time of this op-ed, Virginia has 10,627 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and approximately 146,000 Virginians are unemployed. There are 1,027 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Prince William County, and an estimated 28,700 of our friends, family, and neighbors are out of work.
There is no doubt that this is a tough time for our county, commonwealth, and country. Yet, after observing the fiscal 2021 budget process, I am unsure whether the goal is to create a financial blueprint that actually helps Prince William County residents or if our elected leaders are simply looking to fulfill their campaign promises.
The latter is simply inexcusable.
We cannot ignore the potential financial impact that COVID-19 will have on Prince William County residents well into the unforeseeable future. Both the School Board and the Board of County Supervisors will have to make some tough choices which require decisive leadership as our current financial reality will not allow us to meet all of the needs before us.
Chair Ann Wheeler’s, D-At Large, decision to advocate for a flat residential property tax rate, rather than an increase, is certainly a step in the right direction that should have been made sooner. Prince William County will eventually need to raise the residential property rate in order to better fund our schools and county services, but such an increase may be another year or two away depending on the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus.
That said, leaving the current tax rate as-is will likely serve as a tax increase given the rise in real estate values. This is a fair compromise as there is only so much that can be realistically cut from the county budget without doing more harm than good.
This is where Supervisors Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, Yesli Vega, R-Coles, and Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, need to show more leadership. I agree that we do not yet know the true depth of the financial impact that this global pandemic will have on our local economy. I also concede that there may very well be a time when the Board of County Supervisors needs to consider reducing residential property taxes. That time, however, has not yet arrived.
Prince William County desperately needs a measured approach to the budget process that requires compromise on both sides of the aisle. Campaign season is over and voters will understand if elected officials cannot make good on all of their promises.
But we won’t be so forgiving if elected officials put those campaign promises ahead of common sense.
A resident of Montclair, Deshundra Jefferson is a single mom and a former Democratic congressional staffer.
